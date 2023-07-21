Real Salt Lake Eyes Continued Hot Streak As Leagues Cup Kicks Off

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake looks to continue its hot run of play as it opens the 2023 Leagues Cup tournament by hosting the rival Seattle Sounders.

2023 Leagues Cup: Real Salt Lake v. Seattle Sounders FC

RSL will begin Leagues Cup play at home on Saturday, July 22.

The Sandy-based Major League Soccer team will host Seattle at America First Field to kick off the tournament.

The Leagues Cup started in 2019 and is a competition between MLS and Liga MX clubs across Canada, the United States of America, and Mexico. 47 teams will participate in the tournament across 77 matches this year. The Cup is a qualifier for the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Real Salt Lake enters the tournament as one of the hottest teams in Major League Soccer. CONCACAF recently released its club ranking index for the month of July and Real Salt Lake was No. 18 on the list.

Real Salt Lake’s hot streak

Real Salt Lake is currently on a 10-match unbeaten streak. The club hasn’t dropped a result since falling 3-2 to the LA Galaxy on May 31. Real Salt Lake avenged the loss with a 3-2 win over the Galaxy on June 7.

During the nearly two-month streak, RSL has recorded seven victories and three draws.

Real Salt Lake has outscored its opponents by a total of 22-10 in June and July.

RSL owns a 10-7-7 record in MLS play and sits in third place in the Western Conference standings with 37 points this season. 37 points is tied for the sixth-most in all of MLS in 2023.

In the last five matches between Real Salt Lake and Seattle, there have been two draws, two victories by RSL, and one by the Sounders. In 2023, the Sounders beat RSL 2-0 in March and the clubs posted a 0-0 draw in April.

Real Salt Lake’s match against the Sounders will start on Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ and KSL Sports Zone.

