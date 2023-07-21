UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Real Salt Lake Eyes Continued Hot Streak As Leagues Cup Kicks Off

Jul 21, 2023, 4:59 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYReal Salt Lake looks to continue its hot run of play as it opens the 2023 Leagues Cup tournament by hosting the rival Seattle Sounders.

2023 Leagues Cup: Real Salt Lake v. Seattle Sounders FC

RSL will begin Leagues Cup play at home on Saturday, July 22.

RELATED: Lionel Messi Set To Make His Inter Miami Debut In Leagues Cup Opener Against Cruz Azul

The Sandy-based Major League Soccer team will host Seattle at America First Field to kick off the tournament.

The Leagues Cup started in 2019 and is a competition between MLS and Liga MX clubs across Canada, the United States of America, and Mexico. 47 teams will participate in the tournament across 77 matches this year. The Cup is a qualifier for the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Real Salt Lake enters the tournament as one of the hottest teams in Major League Soccer. CONCACAF recently released its club ranking index for the month of July and Real Salt Lake was No. 18 on the list.

Real Salt Lake’s hot streak

RELATED STORIES

Real Salt Lake is currently on a 10-match unbeaten streak. The club hasn’t dropped a result since falling 3-2 to the LA Galaxy on May 31. Real Salt Lake avenged the loss with a 3-2 win over the Galaxy on June 7.

During the nearly two-month streak, RSL has recorded seven victories and three draws.

Real Salt Lake has outscored its opponents by a total of 22-10 in June and July.

RSL owns a 10-7-7 record in MLS play and sits in third place in the Western Conference standings with 37 points this season. 37 points is tied for the sixth-most in all of MLS in 2023.

In the last five matches between Real Salt Lake and Seattle, there have been two draws, two victories by RSL, and one by the Sounders. In 2023, the Sounders beat RSL 2-0 in March and the clubs posted a 0-0 draw in April.

Real Salt Lake’s match against the Sounders will start on Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ and KSL Sports Zone.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cosmo Cougar Mascot Works Out With BYU Football Team

Fresh off of Big 12 Media Days, Cosmo the Cougar put in some work on the practice field as the mascot trained with the BYU football team.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cam Rising, Cole Bishop Weigh In On Utah Football’s Growing National Brand

Utah football has been on the rise over the past few seasons with a brand that is becoming more and more nationally known.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Free Agent LB Kyle Van Noy Visiting Baltimore Ravens

Former BYU linebacker and NFL free agent Kyle Van Noy and the Baltimore Ravens plan to meet for a visit, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

USC QB Caleb Williams Says Loss To Utah Put Chip On His Shoulder

USC QB Caleb Williams talks about the upcoming season, improving his game, and losing to Utah in the Pac-12 championship.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Announces 2024 Non-Conference Football Schedule

The Utah State football program announced the Aggies' non-conference schedule of games for the 2024 season.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Here’s Everything Pac-12 Commissioner Said About Media Deal

Pac-12 Media Day is in full swing and commissioner George Kliavkoff had some things to say about the conference's media deal as he took the podium.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Real Salt Lake Eyes Continued Hot Streak As Leagues Cup Kicks Off