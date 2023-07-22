UTAH FIREWATCH
LOCAL NEWS

Salt Lake travel changes announced for Days of ’47 Parade, marathon on Pioneer Day

Jul 21, 2023, 6:55 PM | Updated: 7:17 pm

FILE: The 2021 Days of '47 Parade kicks off in Salt Lake City Saturday. (Scott G Winterton/Deseret News)

FILE: The 2021 Days of ’47 Parade kicks off in Salt Lake City Saturday. (Scott G Winterton/Deseret News)

(Scott G Winterton/Deseret News)

KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Days of ’47 Parade and other events will have a significant impact on Utah’s capital city Monday. For those who can’t make the parade, it’s available on KSL TV and streams on the KSL+ app.

“Beginning early Monday, July 24, 2023, anyone living, working, or visiting Salt Lake City should expect significant and potentially lengthy road closures as participants and spectators navigate the Deseret News Marathon and Days of ’47 Parade,” Salt Lake City Police Department said.

The annual Pioneer Day celebration parade starts at 9 a.m. at South Temple and State Street. But long before the parade begins, participants will line up and the route streets will be lined with crowds ready to enjoy the show that typically includes floats, horses and riders, unusual cars, clowns, band, historic groups and more.

Days of ’47 Parade route for 2023 by LarryDCurtis on Scribd

To accommodate both the parade and the Deseret News Marathon, police are urging community members to plan ahead by reviewing maps and make a plan to avoid closures.

“Please use extreme caution when traveling through the area as there will be a significant increase in vehicle, pedestrian, and bicycle traffic,” SLCPD said.

The parade reminded people who plan to attend that the route is on streets where people live and business operate and asked for respectful behavior.

“Let them get some sleep if you’re camping overnight nearby and be sure to pick up trash and remove all your camping gear (including that sofa or mattress that is headed to the dump!) on Friday morning before you leave the area,” it states on its website.

SLCPD reminded community members call 911 for in-progress emergencies and to find an officer or call 801.799.3000 to report suspicious activity.

map of salt lake city

The route and closures for the Deseret News Marathon and Days of ’47 Parade routes for July 24, 2023.

 

