Cosmo Cougar Mascot Works Out With BYU Football Team

SALT LAKE CITY – Fresh off of Big 12 Media Days, Cosmo the Cougar put in some work on the practice field as the mascot trained with the BYU football team.

The famous mascot shared a video of his training session on social media on Friday, July 21.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

New BYU director of football strength and conditioning Ryan Phillis commented on Cosmo’s post on Twitter.

RELATED: BYU Mascot Cosmo Pulls Off Epic Swing Dance With Big 12 Cheerleader

“Thanks for training with us today! Go Cougs!” Phillis tweeted.

@byu_cosmo @BYUfootball Thanks for training with us today! Go Cougs! 💪 https://t.co/4l15ogDleR — Ryan Phillis MS SCCC CSCS (@CoachPhillis) July 21, 2023

About Cosmo the Cougar

Cosmo has had a history for decades of doing impressive stunts that wow fans around the country and the world for that matter.

In 2017, Cosmo became a viral sensation with a dance to Ayo & Teo’s “Rolex” that was performed alongside the BYU’s National Champion dance squad “Cougarettes.” The viral moment has garnered more than seven million views.

Since then, Cosmo’s viral moments have continued, highlighted by an incredible dunk from behind the three-point line during a BYU basketball game in the 2021-22 season.

At 2023 Big 12 Football Media Days, the mascot sported a pair of custom Nike shoes. During the two-day event, Cosmo pulled off an awesome swing dance with a cheerleader from Oklahoma State.

In Case You Missed @byu_cosmo & @OSUcheer Media Day Was The Dance Floor. 💃🕺pic.twitter.com/PQVmlTwRB6 — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) July 15, 2023

After Big 12 Media Days, the conference held a special basketball clinic for youth at New York’s Rucker Park. One of the event’s sponsors, Hard Rock Hotels, created unique cocktail drinks named after the league’s teams. The BYU mascot had a “Cosmo-politan” drink named after him.

Cosmo’s offseason doesn’t seem to be slowing down ahead of the Cougars’ football opener at home against Sam Houston on September 2.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland