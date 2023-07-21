UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Cosmo Cougar Mascot Works Out With BYU Football Team

Jul 21, 2023, 6:31 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Fresh off of Big 12 Media Days, Cosmo the Cougar put in some work on the practice field as the mascot trained with the BYU football team.

The famous mascot shared a video of his training session on social media on Friday, July 21.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

New BYU director of football strength and conditioning Ryan Phillis commented on Cosmo’s post on Twitter.

RELATED: BYU Mascot Cosmo Pulls Off Epic Swing Dance With Big 12 Cheerleader

“Thanks for training with us today! Go Cougs!” Phillis tweeted.

About Cosmo the Cougar

RELATED STORIES

Cosmo has had a history for decades of doing impressive stunts that wow fans around the country and the world for that matter.

In 2017, Cosmo became a viral sensation with a dance to Ayo & Teo’s “Rolex” that was performed alongside the BYU’s National Champion dance squad “Cougarettes.” The viral moment has garnered more than seven million views.

Since then, Cosmo’s viral moments have continued, highlighted by an incredible dunk from behind the three-point line during a BYU basketball game in the 2021-22 season.

At 2023 Big 12 Football Media Days, the mascot sported a pair of custom Nike shoes. During the two-day event, Cosmo pulled off an awesome swing dance with a cheerleader from Oklahoma State.

After Big 12 Media Days, the conference held a special basketball clinic for youth at New York’s Rucker Park. One of the event’s sponsors, Hard Rock Hotels, created unique cocktail drinks named after the league’s teams. The BYU mascot had a “Cosmo-politan” drink named after him.

Cosmo’s offseason doesn’t seem to be slowing down ahead of the Cougars’ football opener at home against Sam Houston on September 2.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Eyes Continued Hot Streak As Leagues Cup Kicks Off

Real Salt Lake looks to continue its hot run of play as it opens the 2023 Leagues Cup tournament by hosting the rival Seattle Sounders.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cam Rising, Cole Bishop Weigh In On Utah Football’s Growing National Brand

Utah football has been on the rise over the past few seasons with a brand that is becoming more and more nationally known.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Free Agent LB Kyle Van Noy Visiting Baltimore Ravens

Former BYU linebacker and NFL free agent Kyle Van Noy and the Baltimore Ravens plan to meet for a visit, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

USC QB Caleb Williams Says Loss To Utah Put Chip On His Shoulder

USC QB Caleb Williams talks about the upcoming season, improving his game, and losing to Utah in the Pac-12 championship.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Announces 2024 Non-Conference Football Schedule

The Utah State football program announced the Aggies' non-conference schedule of games for the 2024 season.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Here’s Everything Pac-12 Commissioner Said About Media Deal

Pac-12 Media Day is in full swing and commissioner George Kliavkoff had some things to say about the conference's media deal as he took the podium.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Cosmo Cougar Mascot Works Out With BYU Football Team