Man dies after jumping into Lake Powell from a cliff

BULLFROG, Utah —An Ohio man died Thursday after jumping from a cliff 50 feet above Lake Powell.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Department identified the man as 36-year-old Cory Ryan Ehrnschwender of Cincinnati.

A news release said he dove into the water at 11:42 Thursday morning but never resurfaced.

It happened on Lake Powell within the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in Kane County.

The release said searchers were called out immediately but they did not find Ehrnschwender. The Utah Department of Public Safety Dive Team recovered his body at approximately 10:20 Friday morning in about 30 feet of water.

The Utah State Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy in Salt Lake City where his body was already transferred.

The release said the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office, and National Park Service are investigating.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Department reminded visitors that it is not allowed to jump or dive off rock cliffs, ledges, or man-made structures (excluding vessels) at Lake Powell that are higher than 15 feet from the water’s surface.

More information on safety rules is available here.