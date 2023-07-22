UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Ashes from hot dog cookout ignite house fire in Taylorsville

Jul 21, 2023, 9:53 PM | Updated: 10:05 pm

Taylorsville house fire...

Ashes from a hot dog cookout caused a dumpster fire that spread to bushes and trees next to the house. They then engulfed the roof of the house. (Tanner Siegworth/KSL TV)

(Tanner Siegworth/KSL TV)

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — There are some lessons in life we all learn the hard way.

 Just ask Sharli Kingston.

 “We were just celebrating,” she said.

 The next time she and her family have a hot dog roast in their driveway, there is no doubt they will make sure the ashes from their cookout are truly out.“We sprayed it with the hose, we thought the fire was out, and it was out, but I guess we hadn’t soaked the ashes down,” she said.

Taylorsville House Fire. (Tanner Siegworth/KSL TV) Taylorsville House Fire. (Tanner Siegworth/KSL TV) Taylorsville House Fire. (Tanner Siegworth/KSL TV) Ashes from a hot dog cookout caused a dumpster fire that spread to bushes and trees next to the house. They then engulfed the roof of the house. (Tanner Siegworth/KSL TV) Taylorsville House Fire. (Tanner Siegworth/KSL TV)

Those ashes were in garbage cans and as hot as it was in Taylorsville Friday afternoon, they began smoldering and then reignited. The fire from the garbage cans spread to pine needles along the driveway, then to trees, which took the flames up to the roof above the garage.“These pine needles are fuel and this is a good reminder to make sure we have our yards clear this 24th of July during the fireworks season,” said Ryan Love, who is a firefighter with Unified Fire Authority.

Firefighters are concerned about this upcoming Pioneer Day weekend because of what they saw with fireworks during the 4th of July holiday weekend.“We actually went on numerous dumpster fires all night long,” said Love. “That tells me people aren’t properly disposing of their fireworks.”Just like with the ashes from a cookout on the Taylorsville house fire, Love said hot fireworks in a garbage can do the same thing.

“What we encourage people to do is bring out a 5-gallon bucket and some sort of water source,” said Love. “Submerge your fireworks all night long. 24 hours. If it is too hot to touch, it is too hot to put in the garbage can.”

That’s what Kingston says she’ll do next time.

There is enough damage to her home that the family will have to stay somewhere else until repairs can be done.

There is also some fire damage to the house next door.

She is hoping by telling her story others will learn her lesson.

“Make sure everything is soaked down really good and wet before you put it in the garbage or anything like that,” she said. “I hope this doesn’t happen to anybody else.”

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Patricia Terry Holland...

Cimaron Neugebauer

Funeral services for Elder Holland’s wife announced

Funeral services were announced for Elder Jeffery R. Holland's late wife, Patricia Holland on Friday afternoon.

22 hours ago

Lake Powell file photo...

Cary Schwanitz

Man dies after jumping into Lake Powell from a cliff

An Ohio man died Thursday after jumping from a cliff 50 feet above Lake Powell.

22 hours ago

Lehi fire truck...

Ladd Egan

Lehi Fire Department pleads with drivers to pull over and stop for fire trucks, ambulances

Lehi firefighters are nervous about the hot and dry conditions combined with fireworks this holiday weekend. They’re also dealing with another problem: drivers not pulling over and letting fire trucks pass.

22 hours ago

DeSantis in Utah...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Ron DeSantis wants to reverse GOP’s ‘culture of losing’ and hopes Utah can help turn the tide

Presidential hopeful and Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis appealed to Utah voters by comparing the Sunshine State's economic and political record to that of Utah during a press conference with state legislators at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday.

22 hours ago

FILE: The 2021 Days of ’47 Parade kicks off in Salt Lake City Saturday. (Scott G Winterton/Desere...

Larry D. Curtis

Salt Lake travel changes announced for Days of ’47 Parade, marathon on Pioneer Day

The Days of '47 Parade and other events will have a significant impact on Utah's capitol city Monday.

22 hours ago

Park city moto unit...

Shelby Lofton

Park City paramedics use dirt bikes to respond to trail emergencies

Paramedics in Park City use dirt bikes to respond to emergencies.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Ashes from hot dog cookout ignite house fire in Taylorsville