UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Sophia Smith Scores Twice, USA Opens Women’s World Cup With Win Over Vietnam

Jul 21, 2023, 9:35 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Sophia Smith scored twice for the United States in the opening half and the two-time defending champions kicked off the Women’s World Cup with a 3-0 victory over tournament first-timers Vietnam on Saturday.

USWNT opens Women’s World Cup with win over Vietnam

Lindsey Horan added a goal for the favored Americans, who have won four World Cups overall and are vying for an unprecedented three-peat at the tournament co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Vietnam drew comparisons to the Americans’ opponent in the 2019 World Cup opener, Thailand, which the U.S. thumped 13-0.

RELATED STORIES

But Vietnam was surprisingly resilient and kept the game as close as possible.

United States vs. Vietnam

The United States Women’s National Team is coming off eight consecutive victories. Team USA’s last defeat came in a 2-1 result against Germany in November 2022. The United States avenged the loss three days later with a 2-1 win over Germany and hasn’t lost since.

RELATED: FIFA Can’t Guarantee Federations Will Pay Players Promised Amount At Women’s World Cup

Vietnam is coming off a 9-0 loss to Spain and has lost five international friendly matches since April 2022.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lionel Messi Scores Dramatic Game-Winning Goal In His Inter Miami Debut

Lionel Messi scored on a free kick in the 94th minute, giving Inter Miami a 2-1 win over Mexican club Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cosmo Cougar Mascot Works Out With BYU Football Team

Fresh off of Big 12 Media Days, Cosmo the Cougar put in some work on the practice field as the mascot trained with the BYU football team.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Eyes Continued Hot Streak As Leagues Cup Kicks Off

Real Salt Lake looks to continue its hot run of play as it opens the 2023 Leagues Cup tournament by hosting the rival Seattle Sounders.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cam Rising, Cole Bishop Weigh In On Utah Football’s Growing National Brand

Utah football has been on the rise over the past few seasons with a brand that is becoming more and more nationally known.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Free Agent LB Kyle Van Noy Visiting Baltimore Ravens

Former BYU linebacker and NFL free agent Kyle Van Noy and the Baltimore Ravens plan to meet for a visit, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

USC QB Caleb Williams Says Loss To Utah Put Chip On His Shoulder

USC QB Caleb Williams talks about the upcoming season, improving his game, and losing to Utah in the Pac-12 championship.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Sophia Smith Scores Twice, USA Opens Women’s World Cup With Win Over Vietnam