Sophia Smith Scores Twice, USA Opens Women’s World Cup With Win Over Vietnam

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Sophia Smith scored twice for the United States in the opening half and the two-time defending champions kicked off the Women’s World Cup with a 3-0 victory over tournament first-timers Vietnam on Saturday.

Lindsey Horan added a goal for the favored Americans, who have won four World Cups overall and are vying for an unprecedented three-peat at the tournament co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Vietnam drew comparisons to the Americans’ opponent in the 2019 World Cup opener, Thailand, which the U.S. thumped 13-0.

But Vietnam was surprisingly resilient and kept the game as close as possible.

The United States Women’s National Team is coming off eight consecutive victories. Team USA’s last defeat came in a 2-1 result against Germany in November 2022. The United States avenged the loss three days later with a 2-1 win over Germany and hasn’t lost since.

Vietnam is coming off a 9-0 loss to Spain and has lost five international friendly matches since April 2022.

