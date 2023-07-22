UTAH FIREWATCH
Rocky Fire in Tooele County burns 1,000 acres … and growing

Jul 21, 2023, 10:30 PM | Updated: 10:50 pm

Rocky Fire in Tooele County. (Utah Fire Info)

(Utah Fire Info)

Cimaron Neugebauer's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire in Tooele County is estimated to have burned more than 1,000 acres of brush late Friday evening, according to Utah Fire Info.

The Rocky Fire, near Ibapah, in Tooele County is in the Bureau of Land Management’s jurisdiction and is zero percent contained.

Structures are threatened. There are no evacuations. Cause is undetermined.

There are 40 personnel fighting the wildland fire.

