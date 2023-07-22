Rocky Fire in Tooele County burns 1,000 acres … and growing

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire in Tooele County is estimated to have burned more than 1,000 acres of brush late Friday evening, according to Utah Fire Info.

The Rocky Fire, near Ibapah, in Tooele County is in the Bureau of Land Management’s jurisdiction and is zero percent contained.

Structures are threatened. There are no evacuations. Cause is undetermined.

There are 40 personnel fighting the wildland fire.

#RockyFire near Ibapah, in Tooele County, is estimated 600 acres, jurisdiction @BLMUtah. Structures threatened, no evacuations. Contact West Desert BLM office for more info. pic.twitter.com/oDACpS1kDH — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 22, 2023