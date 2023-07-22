Triple-digit temps expected in Utah this weekend; doctors urge caution to avoid heat illnesses

MURRAY, Utah — As Utah is gearing up for another run of record triple-digit temperatures, doctors at Intermountain Health are encouraging people to take precautions, and watch for signs of dehydration and heat-related illnesses.

“The elderly and the sick are most susceptible to heat-related illnesses, but anyone out and about when it’s hot is at risk, especially those who exercise in the heat,” said Dr. Adam Balls, senior medical director of emergency medicine and trauma at Intermountain Health.

He encouraged people to avoid physical exertion during the hottest part of the day, and stay indoors from 3-5 p.m.; stay hydrated — consuming half of their own body weight in fluid ounces, including with electrolytes; and protect themselves from the sun with sunscreen, lip balm, a hat and loose-fitted clothing — especially when in the mountains and higher elevations.

Balls said everyone should watch out for young children and elderly people, and recognize they could become sick more quickly.

“The most important thing is to get out of the heat, if you can — immediately, and to also begin hydrating more than you had before,” he said.

In triple-digit temperatures, Balls said, people lose a lot more water to sweat.

Excessive heat warnings

The National Weather Service issued more excessive heat warnings and heat advisories all across Utah for this weekend, which will last through at least the end of Pioneer Day on Monday.

The alerts say that temperatures may reach as high as 113 degrees in and around St. George, 110 degrees near Lake Powell, 106 degrees along parts of the Wasatch Front and 104 degrees by Capitol Reef National Park in central-eastern Utah. Overnight lows may remain in the 70s and 80s across these areas, too.

Even Logan and other parts of northern Utah are forecast to experience triple-digit heat this weekend.

Similar warnings have been issued across Arizona, California and Nevada, while advisories are also in place for parts of Idaho, New Mexico, Oregon and Washington among western states. KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson says this is a result of a high-pressure system that’s setting up over the Southwest, drawing in dry and hot air with it that will impact many parts of the region.

The pattern is forecast to shift over Utah by Saturday and Sunday, which are expected to be the hottest days of the long weekend.

“It’s going to be hot weather no matter where you go or what you do — the highest elevations will have the coolest weather,” he said. “Even the overnight lows, we’re not talking about much recovery. … (It’s a) really hot holiday weekend.”

Johnson said storms may develop by the end of Sunday as the system begins to drift off to the east. It is set to bring in more scattered monsoonal showers Monday, which will eventually help bring high temperatures out of the extreme categories.

Heat exhaustion

Heat stroke, which can follow heat exhaustion, can be fatal, so it is important to address heat exhaustion early by resting in a cool place and drinking liquids.

Signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, intense thirst, dizziness, discomfort, nausea, a weak pulse and muscle cramps. Heat stroke also includes an altered mental state, seizures or a loss of consciousness.

“Someone who has symptoms of heat exhaustion and develops an altered mental status may be succumbing to heat stroke and needs to get out of the heat and seek medical attention immediately,” Balls said.

Intermountain Health doctors encouraged Utahns to plan ahead for high temperatures, avoid heat illnesses and seek help when it is needed.

Caution for athletes

Student-athletes preparing for upcoming fall sports are often starting to train for the upcoming season around this time of year. Paige Janzen, an athletic trainer at Intermountain Health, urged athletes around the state to listen to their bodies and watch for signs of heat exhaustion.

“You can try and push through and be tough; but when you pass out on the field that’s not very tough. So, what you need to do is listen to what your body is telling you,” she said.

Janzen urged students to be careful as the latest heat wave comes to Utah and said avoiding heat illness should be a big priority for student-athletes and their parents.

“These problems can … be exacerbated, depending on the playing field, because artificial turf and concrete have higher temperatures than grass,” she said.

Janzen encouraged student-athletes and others doing activities outdoors, to stretch before intense exercise, take water breaks every 15 to 20 minutes and focus on nutrition. She encouraged teenagers to eat proteins and carbohydrates for energy, and fruits and vegetables to remain hydrated.

“Injuries are going to happen, it’s a part of the game,” said Janzen. “It’s easier to recover when a person is already taking care of their body and knows the steps to take.”

She said coaches, by law, should take children and youth through an acclimatization program so they can gradually get used to the heat. She said not all coaches are able to coach in the mornings, but, whenever possible, morning practices are preferred.