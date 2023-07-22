UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

USU grad settles racism lawsuit for $45K

Jul 22, 2023, 10:13 AM | Updated: 2:24 pm

Utah State University Alum Gregory Noel talks to KSL-TV in March about a lawsuit he filed over a ca...

Utah State University Alum Gregory Noel talks to KSL-TV in March about a lawsuit he filed over a caricature allegedly drawn by a professor and displayed in view of his classmates. Noel has settled a lawsuit against the university for $45,000. (KSL-TV)

(KSL-TV)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

LOGAN, UTAH — A Utah State University grad has settled his lawsuit against the university involving allegations of racist treatment by a professor and what he saw as an inadequate response by USU.

Gregory Noel has settled for $45,000, attorney Michael Young confirmed.

In a lawsuit filed on March 20, Noel alleged institutional betrayal, exacerbation of trauma and deliberate indifference by USU under Title VI. Title VI prohibits discrimination based on race or national origin by any organization that receives federal funds, which includes USU.

Noel sought an undetermined amount of compensation for medical and therapy expenses, as well as for the cost of tuition and other school fees “during semesters in which USU’s actions denied (Noel) the benefits of the school’s education programs,” the lawsuit stated.

Under the 2021 U.S. Supreme Court case of Cummings v. Premier Rehab Keller PLLC, emotional distress damages cannot be awarded from Title VI claims — and the majority of Noel’s claims would fall under that category. Young declined to comment on whether $45,000 was a satisfactory amount for a payout.

Noel is a Black Haitian American who was a graduate student of USU’s marriage and family therapy program between 2018 and 2020, according to the lawsuit.

On Jan. 20, 2020, his professor, who was not named in the suit, drew a “racially inflammatory” caricature of him visible to the students, the lawsuit stated.

“The image depicted an individual with dark skin, a hairstyle like (Noel’s) and exaggerated features,” the lawsuit stated.

Previously in October 2018, Noel was working in a private study room when his computer lost four pages of an assignment, and he used profanity and pushed a rolling chair aside in his frustration. The lawsuit said no one else was in the room and the chair didn’t hit anything.

But days later the same professor who would later draw the caricature of Noel asked him about the incident, saying, “Was that (incident) you going full Haitian?” the lawsuit stated. He also told Noel he needed anger management therapy in order to stay in the marriage and family program, which Noel complied with.

Utah State University alum Gregory Noel, right, is pictured next to a caricature allegedly drawn by a professor and displayed in view of his classmates. Noel has settled a lawsuit against the university for $45,000.
Utah State University alum Gregory Noel, right, is pictured next to a caricature allegedly drawn by a professor and displayed in view of his classmates. Noel has settled a lawsuit against the university for $45,000. (Photo: Screenshot)

Noel reported the caricature incident to the school’s Office of Equity, which concluded that the drawing created a hostile environment for Noel. The professor eventually received a written reprimand on Jan. 14, 2022.

But months later, on May 5, 2022, the Academic Freedom and Tenure Committee withdrew that reprimand, claiming it was “unjust,” according to a memorandum from then-USU Provost Francis Galey.

Galey said the committee took issue with the Office of Equity’s finding of a preponderance of evidence that the professor’s caricature “was sufficiently severe or pervasive to alter the condition of the student’s education and create an abusive learning environment.”

“While I disagree with the panel’s conclusion, I will respect and honor the process,” Galey said.

Noel was “second-guessed and unaided” throughout the investigation, according to the suit.

“USU’s discriminatory ‘investigation’ was hardly investigative, gave every opportunity and benefit of the doubt to the bad actors, (was) biased (to) protect its faculty and personnel and took nearly two years,” the suit alleged.

In a statement made after the settlement, USU officials said the school has updated its procedures so that appeals for discrimination complaints are now part of the Office of Equity grievance process instead of being heard by a separate faculty committee. They also said the university has spent the last year focusing on improving outreach and support services.

“With this case resolved, we’ll continue to move forward in creating a culture of belonging at Utah State University and meet our mission of excellence, access and inclusion,” Utah State officials said in the statement. “Whenever there are allegations of discrimination, USU strives to address and prevent the behavior and provide a fair and equitable process to resolve grievances.”

Young said Noel is trying to move on from the incident and was likely not interested in commenting on the settlement.

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

An order of cookies is prepared for a customer at Crumbl in Lehi on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. (Laura S...

Cassidy Wixom

Crumbl dismisses lawsuit against Crave; Dirty Dough suit still open

Crumbl sued rivals Crave and Dirty Dough in May 2022 for what it calls "confusingly similar" logos, websites and other marketing materials. But on Wednesday, Crumbl filed a stipulation to dismiss all claims against Crave.

14 hours ago

Attorney Taylor Meehan presents an argument for the state for a case challenging the state’s cong...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Utah Supreme Court asks for more arguments in lawsuit over redistricting maps

The Utah Supreme Court has asked for additional arguments while it considers if voters or the Legislature have the power to set political boundaries.

5 days ago

Sen. Mike Lee objects to House impeachment managers using a telephone call Lee reportedly fielded f...

Nicholas Riccardi, Associated Press

GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy lists Mike Lee as possible Supreme Court pick

A biotech entrepreneur and Republican presidential hopeful says he'd consider Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Mike Lee of Utah among several possible conservative candidates should he get to nominate someone to the U.S. Supreme Court.

6 days ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on his pla...

Russ Bynum, Associated Press

Georgia Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to shut down 2020 election investigation

Georgia's highest court has rejected former President Donald Trump's request to block a district attorney from prosecuting him for his actions in wake of the 2020 election.

6 days ago

FILE - Assault weapons and hand guns are seen for sale at Capitol City Arms Supply on Jan. 16, 2013...

Michelle Watson, CNN

Federal judge rules Oregon gun law doesn’t violate Second Amendment

A federal judge in Oregon ruled on Friday that a new state gun law does not violate the US Constitution, keeping one of the toughest gun laws in the country in place.

7 days ago

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, as his top political ai...

Bobby Caina Calvan, Associated Press

Rep. George Santos repays himself $85K raised from lackluster reelection fundraising

Recently released congressional campaign records reveal the potential challenges embattled U.S. Rep. George Santos faces in his bid for reelection.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

USU grad settles racism lawsuit for $45K