ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Man killed in car crash while suffering a medical episode, police say

Jul 22, 2023, 3:28 PM

The scene of the fatal crash near 5040 West Harold Gatty Drive. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A 74-year-old man fatally crashed into a tree while experiencing a medical episode on Friday afternoon.

Salt Lake City police said the crash happened near 5040 West Harold Gatty Drive at approximately 12:58 p.m.

First responders attempted life-saving aid on the scene, but the man died at the scene.

“Detectives believe the driver likely suffered a medical episode prior to crashing into the tree,” stated the SLCPD press release.

The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine his official cause of death.

Police said this is the 11th traffic-related fatal crash in Salt Lake City for 2023.

