Salt Lake City breaks another high-temperature record

SALT LAKE CITY — Another day high-temperature record was broken for July 22, according to weather officials.

The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City reported that the Salt Lake City International Airport reached 106 degrees Fahrenheit, beating the previous records of 104 degrees set in 2022, 2006, and 2003.

On July 16, Salt Lake City broke its day high-temperature record, which was also 106 degrees. That day, the Utah Department of Transportation reported several road buckling in the state, including one on Redwood Road and North Temple in Salt Lake City.

Another blazing hot record at 106° for Salt Lake City today! Breaking the old record of 104°! #utwx pic.twitter.com/kPAoeZTeEE — Matthew Johnson (@KSL_Matt) July 22, 2023

Forecasters expect July 23 will tie its record high record of 105 degrees.

The NWS said other cities and areas in Utah could be reaching their record high temperatures on Saturday. They predict Alta, Bryce Canyon, and St. George to break their previous high records.

🌡️🥵Will records fall today? Cities highlighted in red are forecast to break their daily high temperature record today. Many others sites are within a few degrees of their record. Make sure you are prepared for this heat this holiday weekend. https://t.co/obswSBzsX2 #UTwx pic.twitter.com/jraSEHsyrD — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) July 22, 2023