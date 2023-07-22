UTAH FIREWATCH
Salt Lake City breaks another high-temperature record

Jul 22, 2023

A cyclist finishes his ride early to beat high temperatures, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Phoenix. National Weather Service says Phoenix has had 10 consecutive days of 110 degrees or above. (AP Photo/Matt York)
BY


BY KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Another day high-temperature record was broken for July 22, according to weather officials.

The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City reported that the Salt Lake City International Airport reached 106 degrees Fahrenheit, beating the previous records of 104 degrees set in 2022, 2006, and 2003.

On July 16, Salt Lake City broke its day high-temperature record, which was also 106 degrees. That day, the Utah Department of Transportation reported several road buckling in the state, including one on Redwood Road and North Temple in Salt Lake City.

Forecasters expect July 23 will tie its record high record of 105 degrees.

The NWS said other cities and areas in Utah could be reaching their record high temperatures on Saturday. They predict Alta, Bryce Canyon, and St. George to break their previous high records.

 

