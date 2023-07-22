Jury finds South Jordan man guilty of having multiple weapons of mass destruction

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A South Jordan man whose home had to be destroyed because of the amount of explosives it contained was found guilty on Friday of housing multiple weapons of mass destruction and other crimes.

A jury found Ryan Lynn McManigal, 45, guilty on six counts of possession or use of a weapon of mass destruction, a first-degree felony.

In addition to the six counts of possession of weapons of mass destruction, McManigal was also found guilty of two counts of assault on a peace officer. He was initially charged instead with two counts of attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony, but the jury chose, instead, to find him guilty of a lesser charge. He was found not guilty of three additional counts of possession or use of a weapon of mass destruction.

When police served a warrant on July 23, 2020, McManigal was found with at least 20 pounds of explosive materials in his home at 3371 W. Snow Moon Place. The warrant was served based on information that he had guns and was violating a protective order.

Most of the explosives in McManigal’s house were detonated on-site on July 24, 2020, after bomb experts determined the substances couldn’t be safely removed from the home. In June 2021, the home was demolished after a lawsuit was filed by South Jordan officials who called the home a “literal minefield.”

Officers testified in 2021 about reports of McManigal sending threatening texts to a number he believed belonged to the manager of a Culver’s restaurant near his home, fired shots outside his home hitting a lamp post and keyed a car parked on the street.

South Jordan police Lt. Matt Pennington testified officers did not serve a warrant right after they got it, but communicated with McManigal and kept an eye on him. He said police served the warrant after McManigal asked Pennington if he had permission to kill someone he thought was following him.

Officers brought in armored cars and evacuated homes in the area when they contacted McManigal, according to testimony in the case. After they knocked on the door, there was a shootout between him and police.

After McManigal’s arrest, officers found homemade explosives, including a significant amount of white powder that Unified Fire Authority Division Chief Steven Ball, who works on the arson and bomb squad, testified was consistent with TATp, or acetone peroxide.

Because of the significant amount of explosives, 600 people were evacuated, the FBI was brought in and robots were used to bury items, according to testimony in the case.