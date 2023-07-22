UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Jury finds South Jordan man guilty of having multiple weapons of mass destruction

Jul 22, 2023, 4:43 PM

Ryan Lynn McManigal, 42, of South Jordan, faces attempted aggravated murder and other charges after...

Ryan Lynn McManigal, 42, of South Jordan, faces attempted aggravated murder and other charges after police say he shot at officers and forced the evacuation of a South Jordan neighborhood during the July 24, 2020, holiday because bomb making materials were found in his house. (Salt Lake County Jail)

(Salt Lake County Jail)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A South Jordan man whose home had to be destroyed because of the amount of explosives it contained was found guilty on Friday of housing multiple weapons of mass destruction and other crimes.

A jury found Ryan Lynn McManigal, 45, guilty on six counts of possession or use of a weapon of mass destruction, a first-degree felony.

In addition to the six counts of possession of weapons of mass destruction, McManigal was also found guilty of two counts of assault on a peace officer. He was initially charged instead with two counts of attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony, but the jury chose, instead, to find him guilty of a lesser charge. He was found not guilty of three additional counts of possession or use of a weapon of mass destruction.

When police served a warrant on July 23, 2020, McManigal was found with at least 20 pounds of explosive materials in his home at 3371 W. Snow Moon Place. The warrant was served based on information that he had guns and was violating a protective order.

Most of the explosives in McManigal’s house were detonated on-site on July 24, 2020, after bomb experts determined the substances couldn’t be safely removed from the home. In June 2021, the home was demolished after a lawsuit was filed by South Jordan officials who called the home a “literal minefield.”

Officers testified in 2021 about reports of McManigal sending threatening texts to a number he believed belonged to the manager of a Culver’s restaurant near his home, fired shots outside his home hitting a lamp post and keyed a car parked on the street.

South Jordan police Lt. Matt Pennington testified officers did not serve a warrant right after they got it, but communicated with McManigal and kept an eye on him. He said police served the warrant after McManigal asked Pennington if he had permission to kill someone he thought was following him.

Officers brought in armored cars and evacuated homes in the area when they contacted McManigal, according to testimony in the case. After they knocked on the door, there was a shootout between him and police.

After McManigal’s arrest, officers found homemade explosives, including a significant amount of white powder that Unified Fire Authority Division Chief Steven Ball, who works on the arson and bomb squad, testified was consistent with TATp, or acetone peroxide.

Because of the significant amount of explosives, 600 people were evacuated, the FBI was brought in and robots were used to bury items, according to testimony in the case.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Karson Nutter, 18, was identified by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office on July 21 as the key susp...

Sara Smart, CNN

Firefighter charged with arson after confessing to setting multiple fires in Arizona

An Arizona firefighter has been charged with arson after allegedly confessing to setting multiple fires across two counties over the past few weeks, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

19 hours ago

Stolen guns...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

2 sporting goods store employees charged with stealing guns

Two employees of a sporting goods store have been arrested and accused of stealing multiple guns and gun parts.

2 days ago

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...

Associated Press

Florida school shooting reenactment will use live ammunition, judge told

The reenactment of a 2018 mass shooting at a Florida high school will take place early next month as part of a civil lawsuit and will use live ammunition with a bullet safety device, a judge was told Thursday.

3 days ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with supporters at the Westside Conservative Breakfast,...

Associated Press

Judge upholds the $5 million jury verdict against Trump in a writer’s sex abuse and defamation case

A federal judge on Wednesday upheld a $5 million jury verdict against Donald Trump, rejecting the former president’s claims that the award was excessive and that the jury vindicated him by failing to conclude he raped a columnist in a luxury department store dressing room in the 1990s.

4 days ago

FILE - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks at a news conference on Sept. 19, 2022, outside...

Associated Press

Michigan charges 16 ‘false electors’ for Trump with felonies, including forgery

Michigan’s attorney general filed felony charges Tuesday against 16 Republicans who acted as fake electors for then-President Donald Trump in 2020, accusing them of submitting false certificates confirming they were legitimate electors despite Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

5 days ago

FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15...

Associated Press

Las Vegas police serve search warrant in Tupac Shakur killing investigation

Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Jury finds South Jordan man guilty of having multiple weapons of mass destruction