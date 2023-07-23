UTAH FIREWATCH
New wildfire starts southeast of Vernal

Jul 22, 2023, 6:53 PM | Updated: 7:00 pm

The unnamed fire near Vernal, Utah. (Utah Fire Info)

KSLTV.com

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire is burning in the Book Cliffs area about 55 miles southeast of Vernal, Utah, Saturday.

Utah Fire Info reported the fire is about 75 acres.

The unnamed fire is burning south of McCook Ridge and west of Seep Ridge Road.

UFI said four smoke jumpers, four large air tankers, two small air tankers, one helicopter, four engines, and one hand crew are responding to the fire.

There is oil and gas infrastructure in the area, and the owners have been contacted, UFI said.

No information about how the fire started, if it’s threatening any structures, or if evacuation orders were put in effect.

