Two unrelated vehicle fires start at separate nearby campgrounds in Weber County, fire department says

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Fire crews responded to two vehicle fires that started near each other but were unrelated Saturday evening.

Weber County Fire Department’s Deputy Chief David Reed told KSL TV the first vehicle fire started at approximately 7 p.m. in the Willows Campground at South Fork.

When fire crews arrived to battle the truck fire, they were alerted about a camper trailer fire at a nearby campsite.

Reed said crews were able to put out both fires without any reported injuries.

A fire investigator searched for signs of arson but believed both fires were unrelated and started due to mechanical issues.

Reed said the owners of the vehicles do not know each other and weren’t close to each other when the fires started.