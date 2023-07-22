UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jefferson Savarino, Chicho Arango Score To Give RSL Lead Over Sounders

Jul 22, 2023, 9:08 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SANDYReal Salt Lake‘s Jefferson Savarino and Chicho Arango began the second half on the attack and quickly scored to give the home side a lead over the Seattle Sounders FC.

RSL hosted Seattle at America First Field on Saturday, July 22.

Despite dominating the first half of play, Real Salt Lake entered the second half still scoreless against the Sounders. However, Arango and Savarino quickly changed that. During the 48th minute of play, Arango was unable to find the back of the net with a powerful strike. The shot bounced by to a trailing Savarino, who finished Arango’s work and buried a shot to give RSL a 1-0 lead.

Savarino entered the match with six goals and five assists on 58 shots in 18 appearances this season.

A few minutes later, Arango finally got on the scoreboard. The attacker pulled off a ridiculously filthy move on Seattle’s defense before sinking a shot between the posts.

Arango’s shot gave Real Salt Lake a 2-0 lead in the 51st minute.

It was Arango’s second goal as a member of Real Salt Lake. The forward came into the game with one goal and two assists on seven shots in three matches in 2023.

Real Salt Lake’s match against Seattle is broadcast via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ and KSL Sports Zone.

RELATED STORIES

Real Salt Lake v. Seattle Sounders FC

Real Salt Lake is currently on a 10-match unbeaten streak. The club hasn’t dropped a result since falling 3-2 to the LA Galaxy on May 31. Real Salt Lake avenged the loss with a 3-2 win over the Galaxy on June 7.

During the nearly two-month streak, RSL has recorded seven victories and three draws.

Real Salt Lake has outscored its opponents by a total of 22-10 in June and July.

RSL owns a 10-7-7 record in MLS play and sits in third place in the Western Conference standings with 37 points this season. 37 points is tied for the sixth-most in all of MLS in 2023.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Eyes Continued Hot Streak As Leagues Cup Kicks Off

In the last five matches between Real Salt Lake and Seattle, there have been two draws, two victories by RSL, and one by the Sounders. In 2023, the Sounders beat RSL 2-0 in March and the clubs posted a 0-0 draw in April.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Begins Leagues Cup With Victory Over Rival Seattle Sounders

Real Salt Lake opened its play in the Leagues Cup tournament with a strong performance and victory over their MLS rivals in the Sounders.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Shohei Ohtani’s Future Is Still Uncertain As Angels Ponder Momentous Decision

Ohtani's future has been the talk of baseball, and the forecast isn't much clearer 10 days before the trade deadline.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

A’Ja Wilson Scores 35, Aces Beat Lynx For 5th Straight Win By 15-Plus Points

A'ja Wilson scored 35 points on 14-of-17 shooting and grabbed 14 rebounds to help Las Vegas beat the Minnesota Lynx 98-81 Saturday.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Sophia Smith Scores Twice, USA Opens Women’s World Cup With Win Over Vietnam

Sophia Smith scored twice and the USWTN opened the Women’s World Cup with a 3-0 victory over tournament first-timers Vietnam on Saturday.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lionel Messi Scores Dramatic Game-Winning Goal In His Inter Miami Debut

Lionel Messi scored on a free kick in the 94th minute, giving Inter Miami a 2-1 win over Mexican club Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cosmo Cougar Mascot Works Out With BYU Football Team

Fresh off of Big 12 Media Days, Cosmo the Cougar put in some work on the practice field as the mascot trained with the BYU football team.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Jefferson Savarino, Chicho Arango Score To Give RSL Lead Over Sounders