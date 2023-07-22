Jefferson Savarino, Chicho Arango Score To Give RSL Lead Over Sounders

SANDY – Real Salt Lake‘s Jefferson Savarino and Chicho Arango began the second half on the attack and quickly scored to give the home side a lead over the Seattle Sounders FC.

RSL hosted Seattle at America First Field on Saturday, July 22.

Despite dominating the first half of play, Real Salt Lake entered the second half still scoreless against the Sounders. However, Arango and Savarino quickly changed that. During the 48th minute of play, Arango was unable to find the back of the net with a powerful strike. The shot bounced by to a trailing Savarino, who finished Arango’s work and buried a shot to give RSL a 1-0 lead.

Savarino entered the match with six goals and five assists on 58 shots in 18 appearances this season.

A few minutes later, Arango finally got on the scoreboard. The attacker pulled off a ridiculously filthy move on Seattle’s defense before sinking a shot between the posts.

Arango’s shot gave Real Salt Lake a 2-0 lead in the 51st minute.

It was Arango’s second goal as a member of Real Salt Lake. The forward came into the game with one goal and two assists on seven shots in three matches in 2023.

Real Salt Lake’s match against Seattle is broadcast via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ and KSL Sports Zone.

Real Salt Lake v. Seattle Sounders FC

Real Salt Lake is currently on a 10-match unbeaten streak. The club hasn’t dropped a result since falling 3-2 to the LA Galaxy on May 31. Real Salt Lake avenged the loss with a 3-2 win over the Galaxy on June 7.

During the nearly two-month streak, RSL has recorded seven victories and three draws.

Real Salt Lake has outscored its opponents by a total of 22-10 in June and July.

RSL owns a 10-7-7 record in MLS play and sits in third place in the Western Conference standings with 37 points this season. 37 points is tied for the sixth-most in all of MLS in 2023.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Eyes Continued Hot Streak As Leagues Cup Kicks Off

In the last five matches between Real Salt Lake and Seattle, there have been two draws, two victories by RSL, and one by the Sounders. In 2023, the Sounders beat RSL 2-0 in March and the clubs posted a 0-0 draw in April.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland