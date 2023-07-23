UTAH FIREWATCH
Report: Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo Passes Physical Ahead Of Camp

Jul 23, 2023, 10:18 AM

SALT LAKE CITYLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed his physical test ahead of training camp, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The NFL insider reported on Garoppolo’s status on Sunday, July 23. Las Vegas’ training camp begins for veteran players on July 25.

After the 2022 season, the former San Francisco 49ers signal-caller underwent surgery for a foot injury.

RELATED: Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders Agree To 3-Year Deal

Garoppolo has reportedly fully recovered from the surgery and is ready to go for training camp.

”Raiders’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who spent his off-season recovering from a foot injury, did in fact pass his training camp physical and is expected to begin training camp with his teammates, per league source,” Schefter tweeted. “Raiders are not placing him on the Physically Unable to Perform list.”

Garoppolo signed with the Raiders in March. The Eastern Illinois product signed a three-year contract with Las Vegas.

Prior to signing with the Raiders, Garoppolo had played for the 49ers for the past six seasons.

After a standout career at Eastern Illinois, the New England Patriots selected Garoppolo with the No. 62 overall pick during the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. The quarterback backed up Tom Brady for three seasons and helped the Patriots win a pair of Super Bowl titles.

Following the 2016 season, New England traded Garoppolo to San Francisco.

Last season, Garoppolo threw for 2,437 yards, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions with a 67.2 percent completion rate before suffering a season-ending injury in December 2022.

In his NFL career, the Raiders quarterback has thrown for 14,289 yards, 87 touchdowns, and 42 interceptions with a completion rate of 67.6 percent.

Las Vegas opens its preseason schedule at home against the 49ers on Sunday, August 13 at 2 p.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on NFL Network.

The Raiders’ first regular season game is on the road against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader.

Report: Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo Passes Physical Ahead Of Camp