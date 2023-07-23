UTAH FIREWATCH
Salt Lake City already on pace for record heat Sunday

Jul 23, 2023, 10:49 AM | Updated: 10:50 am

crowded lake shoreline...

Thousands of Utahns are looking for relief from this weekend's heat at the state's lakes and rivers. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake City was already on pace to at least tie a record high-temperature Sunday after it tied a low record in the morning.

KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson tweeted, “Salt Lake City has just tied their ALL-TIME warmest overnight low.”

The city did not cool much as the record-low temperature sat at 82 degrees.

Johnson’s tweet added, “This will set the stage for yet another record-breaking hot day!”

The current record temperature for July 23 is 105 degrees.

Saturday the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City reported that Saturday the Salt Lake City International Airport reached 106 degrees Fahrenheit, beating the previous records of 104 degrees set in 2022, 2006, and 2003.

The heat is affecting the whole state.

The National Weather Service modified an excessive heat warning saying it has been extended to Monday morning.

The warning said dangerously hot conditions were expected in lower Washington County and Zion National Park.

On July 16, Salt Lake City broke its day high-temperature record, which was also 106 degrees. That day, the Utah Department of Transportation reported several road buckling in the state, including one on Redwood Road and North Temple in Salt Lake City.

With Utah celebrating Pioneer Day on Monday with parades and fireworks, the KSL investigators wanted to see just how hot the pavement and concrete along the parade route will be.

We all know from grade school that dark stuff gets hotter than light stuff. And we all know from common sense that shade is cooler than direct sunlight. But just how much of a difference does that atmospheric science play on a day like Saturday?

KSL Investigates: How hot do the various parade-watching surfaces get?

Using a thermometer, black asphalt at 3 p.m. beat that benchmark. We found it to be 143 degrees.

A few steps away, white concrete was almost 15 degrees cooler, though, at 130 degrees, it was still hot enough to do damage.

The grass next to the same intersection was significantly cooler. It registered at a mere 103 – slightly cooler than the air temperature, which was 106 degrees.

The temperature of the asphalt in the sun. (Jack Grim/KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt

KSL Investigates: How hot do the various parade-watching surfaces get?

With parades around the corner, surfaces like asphalt and even grass might be too harmful to even touch.

1 day ago

A Weber County deputy warning visitors about water safety. (Mark Less/KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

Deputies crackdown on safety violations at Pineview Reservoir

As more and more people try to cool off at Utah's lakes and reservoirs, more police patrol the area to keep everyone safe.

1 day ago

A cyclist finishes his ride early to beat high temperatures, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Phoenix. Nat...

Michael Houck

Salt Lake City breaks another high-temperature record

Another day high-temperature record was broken for July 22.

1 day ago

Draper water park...

Emily Ashcraft and Carter Williams, KSL.com

Triple-digit temps expected in Utah this weekend; doctors urge caution to avoid heat illnesses

As Utah is gearing up for another run of record triple-digit temperatures, doctors at Intermountain Health are encouraging people to take precautions, and watch for signs of dehydration and heat-related illnesses.

2 days ago

Eliza Pace

Severe thunderstorm warnings for Tooele Co., San Rafael Swell areas

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for several areas in Utah Wednesday evening. A special weather statement was issued for Tooele County including Grantsville, Dugway, and Stockton, warning of a large thunderstorm with high winds moving through the area. Strong wind gusts up to 69 mph have been observed in this line […]

4 days ago

A husky visiting the MedVet clinic. (KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Vet clinic gives tips to prevent pet heat exhaustion

The hot weather is leading to heat-related emergency vet visits as the temps too brutal for some pets.

5 days ago

