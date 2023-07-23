Salt Lake City already on pace for record heat Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake City was already on pace to at least tie a record high-temperature Sunday after it tied a low record in the morning.

KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson tweeted, “Salt Lake City has just tied their ALL-TIME warmest overnight low.”

The city did not cool much as the record-low temperature sat at 82 degrees.

BREAKING: Salt Lake City has just tied their ALL-TIME warmest overnight low. This will set the stage for yet another record breaking hot day! #utwx ☀️🥵 pic.twitter.com/oM3WGiEany — Matthew Johnson (@KSL_Matt) July 23, 2023

Johnson’s tweet added, “This will set the stage for yet another record-breaking hot day!”

The current record temperature for July 23 is 105 degrees.

Saturday the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City reported that Saturday the Salt Lake City International Airport reached 106 degrees Fahrenheit, beating the previous records of 104 degrees set in 2022, 2006, and 2003.

The heat is affecting the whole state.

The National Weather Service modified an excessive heat warning saying it has been extended to Monday morning.

The warning said dangerously hot conditions were expected in lower Washington County and Zion National Park.

On July 16, Salt Lake City broke its day high-temperature record, which was also 106 degrees. That day, the Utah Department of Transportation reported several road buckling in the state, including one on Redwood Road and North Temple in Salt Lake City.

With Utah celebrating Pioneer Day on Monday with parades and fireworks, the KSL investigators wanted to see just how hot the pavement and concrete along the parade route will be.

We all know from grade school that dark stuff gets hotter than light stuff. And we all know from common sense that shade is cooler than direct sunlight. But just how much of a difference does that atmospheric science play on a day like Saturday?

Using a thermometer, black asphalt at 3 p.m. beat that benchmark. We found it to be 143 degrees.

A few steps away, white concrete was almost 15 degrees cooler, though, at 130 degrees, it was still hot enough to do damage.

The grass next to the same intersection was significantly cooler. It registered at a mere 103 – slightly cooler than the air temperature, which was 106 degrees.