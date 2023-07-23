Ogden man accused of owning 42 guns illegally, trading them for fentanyl

OGDEN, Utah — According to “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” by Douglas Adams, 42 is the answer to life, the universe and everything — but it’s also the number of guns allegedly owned by an Ogden man who is accused of trading guns for fentanyl.

Joshua Tyler Nuss, 44, was booked into the Weber County Jail on Thursday for investigation of 42 counts of purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person — all third-degree felonies. He is also being investigated for possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

Being an unlawful user of fentanyl, Nuss is also considered a restricted person, according to police.

In May, the Weber Morgan Narcotics Strike Force learned Nuss was trading firearms for fentanyl pills, according to a police booking affidavit. Undercover agents contacted Nuss to ask for a trade — guns for fentanyl — and he agreed, the affidavit states.

On Thursday, Nuss arranged to meet an agent to trade two guns for pills at a Maverik store at 5153 S. Adams Ave, in Washington Terrace, per the affidavit. Agents followed Nuss from his home to the Maverik, where he was taken into custody, police said.

A handgun and rifle were also recovered from Nuss’s car, the affidavit states. After Miranda rights were read, Nuss admitted he had taken fentanyl pills on the day prior to his arrest, according to the affidavit.

A search of Nuss’s house revealed a bag of what appeared to be multiple fentanyl pills, along with 40 firearms, including rifles, shotguns and handguns, the affidavit states.

Nuss is scheduled to appear in 2nd District Court on July 25.