Brian Harman Unstoppable In Drama-Free British Open Win At Hoylake

Jul 23, 2023, 12:08 PM

HOYLAKE, England (AP)Brian Harman is a major champion and it was never in doubt.

The 36-year-old American captured the British Open at Royal Liverpool.

He started the day with a five-shot lead and no one ever got closer than three on a rainy Sunday in England.

Harman led the final 51 holes of this British Open.

The one time it got tight on the front nine he made consecutive birdies.

The rest of the day was a soggy walk on the links.

Harman won for only the third time in his career.

RELATED: Pro Golf To Utah: PGA Tournament Coming To Black Desert

He had gone 167 tournaments since his last PGA Tour title.

