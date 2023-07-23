Brian Harman Unstoppable In Drama-Free British Open Win At Hoylake

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Brian Harman is a major champion and it was never in doubt.

The 36-year-old American captured the British Open at Royal Liverpool.

He started the day with a five-shot lead and no one ever got closer than three on a rainy Sunday in England.

The Champion Golfer of the Year. pic.twitter.com/wAFKiddk0e — The Open (@TheOpen) July 23, 2023

Harman led the final 51 holes of this British Open.

The one time it got tight on the front nine he made consecutive birdies.

The rest of the day was a soggy walk on the links.

Etched into history forever. Brian Harman collects the most iconic trophy in golf. pic.twitter.com/faxkJ1U25G — The Open (@TheOpen) July 23, 2023

Harman won for only the third time in his career.

He had gone 167 tournaments since his last PGA Tour title.

