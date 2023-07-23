Lookie-Loos prevent firefighters from responding to Price fire

PRICE, Utah — The Helper Fire Department said spectators who gathered to watch a structure fire in Price Saturday clogged the streets and prevented fire units from getting to the scene.

“As fire units were arriving, we discovered that we could not access the scene due to multiple spectators and traffic stopping in the middle of the road hindering our access,” a news release stated. “As Chief Montoya attempted to access the fire on 500 S, he reported approximately 50 cars that had traffic jammed the entire street blocking all access for responding fire units.”

The release reminded residents that the public should avoid driving to a scene or stopping to watch.

The release added, “We are asking the public to help with this issue as it has become a problem.”

Crews managed to put out the fire and the traffic eventually cleared.

A similar problem was reported in Lehi.

The Lehi Fire Department said drivers failing to pull over and let fire trucks pass has become a big problem.

The concern is exacerbated by the hot and dry conditions combined with fireworks this holiday weekend.

In addition to drivers not stopping, motorists pulling over to the left, which creates confusion and can increase response times.

Montoya said, “Always keep in mind as the public is watching, taking photos and recording, somebody’s home and everything they own is being destroyed.”