LOCAL NEWS

Increased risk of flash flooding in so. Utah recreation areas this week

Jul 23, 2023, 4:42 PM | Updated: 4:50 pm

FILE: Cars enter Zion's National Park on Sept. 15, 2015, in Springdale, Utah. (Photo by George Frey...

FILE: Cars enter Zion's National Park on Sept. 15, 2015, in Springdale, Utah. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

(Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Heading south to National Parks this week? The National Weather Service said there is an increased risk of flash flooding for many popular southern Utah recreation areas.

The places where flood potential is considered probable Monday or Tuesday includes:

  • Bryce Canyon National Park (both days)
  • Capitol Reef National Park (both days)
  • Grand Staircase-Escalante (Tuesday)
  • San Rafael Swell (Tuesday)
  • Zion National Park (both days)

A tweet from NWS advised visitors to those area to check in with local visitor centers or ranger stations before heading out and to have a plan if threatening weather moves in.

NWS advises three steps to avoid flooding danger:

1- Get to higher ground

2- Do not drive through water

3- Stay informed: monitor local radar, weather apps, weather radio, and local media for the latest information on conditions in your area.

