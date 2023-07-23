Increased risk of flash flooding in so. Utah recreation areas this week

SALT LAKE CITY — Heading south to National Parks this week? The National Weather Service said there is an increased risk of flash flooding for many popular southern Utah recreation areas.

The places where flood potential is considered probable Monday or Tuesday includes:

Bryce Canyon National Park (both days)

Capitol Reef National Park (both days)

Grand Staircase-Escalante (Tuesday)

San Rafael Swell (Tuesday)

Zion National Park (both days)

There is an increased risk of flash flooding for southern Utah National Parks and recreation areas. Make sure to check in with local visitor centers or ranger stations before heading out and have a plan if threatening weather approaches. More at: https://t.co/7kgSJIR7mF #utwx pic.twitter.com/QXM0MYpfQt — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) July 23, 2023

A tweet from NWS advised visitors to those area to check in with local visitor centers or ranger stations before heading out and to have a plan if threatening weather moves in.

NWS advises three steps to avoid flooding danger:

1- Get to higher ground

2- Do not drive through water

3- Stay informed: monitor local radar, weather apps, weather radio, and local media for the latest information on conditions in your area.