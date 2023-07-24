UTAH FIREWATCH
LOCAL NEWS

LIVE: The 2023 Days of ’47 Parade

Jul 24, 2023, 9:36 AM

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The 2023 KSL 5 Days of ’47 Parade is underway!

Looking to enter the $1,000 giveaway? Click here!

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Emery County man beaten to death with soup can during drunken argument, police say

A man was beaten to death, allegedly with a can of soup, during a drunken argument in Emery County over the weekend, according to police.

11 hours ago

Lauren Steinbrecher

Pioneer Day parade float aims to spread awareness on addiction, recovery

How one parade float aims to spread awareness about addiction and recovery.

1 day ago

FILE...

Shelby Lofton

Salt Lake City brewery asks customers to keep pets off the patio in the heat

A brewery is turning people away who bring their dogs to their patio when it's hot outside.

1 day ago

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)...

Eliza Pace

Senior Latter-day Saint missionary dies in car crash in Vanuatu

A senior sister missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died in a serious car crash while serving in the Vanuatu Port Vila Mission Friday. 

1 day ago

FILE: Cars enter Zion's National Park on Sept. 15, 2015, in Springdale, Utah. (Photo by George Frey...

Eliza Pace

Increased risk of flash flooding in so. Utah recreation areas this week

Heading south to National Parks this week? The National Weather Service said there is an increased risk of flash flooding for many popular southern Utah recreation areas. 

1 day ago

Price house fire...

Cary Schwanitz

Lookie-Loos prevent firefighters from responding to Price fire

The Helper Fire Department said spectators who gathered to watch a structure fire in Price Saturday clogged the streets and prevented fire units from getting to the scene.

1 day ago

LIVE: The 2023 Days of ’47 Parade