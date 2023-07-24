LIVE: The 2023 Days of ’47 Parade

SALT LAKE CITY — The 2023 KSL 5 Days of ’47 Parade is underway!

Looking to enter the $1,000 giveaway? Click here!

Good morning from the Days of 47 Parade! The KSL crew is ready to roll! We’ve got sports, radio, TV – it’s a packed float this year! #ksldaysof47 @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/Umzh1ZSGvS — Shara Park ✨ (@KSLSharaPark) July 24, 2023

Here we go! Here comes @GovCox and a whole lot of cattle! This is so cool! @KSL5TV #ksldaysof47 pic.twitter.com/6RWgS82dPd — Shara Park ✨ (@KSLSharaPark) July 24, 2023

Keep an eye out for the Brigham Young Award float from the Murray South Stake representing the granite quarry workers who moved granite from Little Cottonwood Canyon to build the Salt Lake City Temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. @KSL5TV #ksldaysof47 pic.twitter.com/vbpPgAvfSI — Shara Park ✨ (@KSLSharaPark) July 24, 2023