Emery County man beaten to death with soup can during drunken argument, police say

CASTLE DALE, Emery County — A man was beaten to death, allegedly with a can of soup, during a drunken argument in Emery County over the weekend, according to police.

Zachary James Tuttle, 37, of St. George, was arrested for investigation of aggravated murder, child abuse, obstruction of justice and intoxication.

Late Saturday night, Emery County sheriff’s deputies were called to a store where a 14-year-old boy was waiting outside to meet them. He said that his father, Tuttle, had been drinking with another man about a block away that the two began to fight “and that his father was beating the male pretty bad,” according to a police booking affidavit.

“He stated that the fight was over Zach trying to get (his son) to drink. (The boy) stated that the male subject was trying to stop Zach. He stated that Zach backhanded (the boy) in the mouth and knocked him down,” the affidavit states. “I asked (the boy) if his father was still at the residence and he stated he believes he is and that he thinks his father killed the male subject.”

The deputy then went to the nearby Castle Dale residence. Tuttle opened the door and the deputy observed blood “all over” his hands, according to the affidavit.

“Zach stumbled and I had to hold him from falling because of being intoxicated. I asked Zach about the male subject who lived there and he stated that he was fine,” the deputy wrote in the affidavit.

Tuttle was placed in handcuffs as the deputy searched the rest of the home. The victim was found lying in a pool of blood.

“I tried to find a pulse on the neck of the male subject but was unable to find one. It appeared that the male subject had been beaten severely,” the affidavit states. “After an EMT checked on the male subject it was confirmed that the male subject was deceased … I was advised that a can of soup appeared to be what was used by Zach to beat the male subject.”

The name of the victim was not immediately released.