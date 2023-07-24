Fire at Woods Cross duck hunting cabins presents challenges for firefighters

WOODS CROSS — A fire at a duck club in Woods Cross presented several challenges for firefighters Monday morning, including ammunition going off and not having fire hydrants in the area.

About 6:20 a.m., a fire was reported at the New State Duck Club, 2500 W. 400 South. South Davis Metro Fire Battalion Chief Josh Hardy says the area, accessible by a dirt road just west of Woods Cross, is a private area with cabins used by duck hunters.

When fire crews arrived, they found one cabin with a boathouse fully engulfed, and the fire spreading to a second cabin.

Hardy said ammunition used for duck hunting being stored on the boat was going off during the fire, a 250-pound propane tank was leaking, and there were no fire hydrants in the area.

Crews were able to knock the fire down quickly. A hazardous materials crew then made the propane tank safe. Hardy says firefighters used a nearby canal for their water supply.

One cabin is a total loss, he said. The second sustained “moderate damage,” he said. Total damage is estimated between $75,000 to $100,000. No one was in the cabins at the time and no injuries were reported.