Fire at Woods Cross duck hunting cabins presents challenges for firefighters

Jul 24, 2023, 11:21 AM

A duck hunting cabin and a boathouse were destroyed, and a second cabin suffered damage, following a fire Monday morning near Woods Cross.

A duck hunting cabin and a boathouse were destroyed, and a second cabin suffered damage, following a fire Monday morning near Woods Cross. A duck hunting cabin and a boathouse were destroyed, and a second cabin suffered damage, following a fire Monday morning near Woods Cross. (South Davis Metro Fire)

(South Davis Metro Fire)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

WOODS CROSS — A fire at a duck club in Woods Cross presented several challenges for firefighters Monday morning, including ammunition going off and not having fire hydrants in the area.

About 6:20 a.m., a fire was reported at the New State Duck Club, 2500 W. 400 South. South Davis Metro Fire Battalion Chief Josh Hardy says the area, accessible by a dirt road just west of Woods Cross, is a private area with cabins used by duck hunters.

When fire crews arrived, they found one cabin with a boathouse fully engulfed, and the fire spreading to a second cabin.

Hardy said ammunition used for duck hunting being stored on the boat was going off during the fire, a 250-pound propane tank was leaking, and there were no fire hydrants in the area.

Crews were able to knock the fire down quickly. A hazardous materials crew then made the propane tank safe. Hardy says firefighters used a nearby canal for their water supply.

One cabin is a total loss, he said. The second sustained “moderate damage,” he said. Total damage is estimated between $75,000 to $100,000. No one was in the cabins at the time and no injuries were reported.





