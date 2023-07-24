UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Big Sky Conference Unveils 2024 Football Preseason Polls

Jul 24, 2023, 11:15 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Big Sky Conference revealed the league’s preseason coaches and media polls for the upcoming 2024 football season.

The conference’s preseason poll was unveiled on Monday, July 24.

The Weber State Wildcats were picked to finish fourth in the league in 2024 by the Big Sky coaches.

Weber State was picked sixth in the league’s media poll also released on Monday.

Big Sky Football Preseason Polls

Coaches Poll

  1. Montana State
  2. UC Davis
  3. Sacramento State
  4. Weber State
  5. Idaho
  6. Montana
  7. Eastern Washington
  8. Portland State
  9. Northern Arizona
  10. Northern Colorado
  11. Cal Poly
  12. Idaho State

Media Poll

  1. Montana State
  2. Idaho
  3. Montana
  4. Sacramento State
  5. UC Davis
  6. Weber State
  7. Eastern Washington
  8. Northern Arizona
  9. Portland State
  10. Northern Colorado
  11. Cal Poly
  12. Idaho State

Four Wildcat players were named to the league’s preseason All-Big Sky team, including Maxwell Anderson, Noah Atagi, Winston Reid, and Abraham Williams. Reid was selected as the Big Sky preseason defensive MVP.

The 2023 season will be the program’s first year under new head coach Mickey Mental, who replaced Jay Hill.

RELATED: Weber State Hires Mickey Mental As Head Football Coach

Weber State will open its 2023 campaign at home on August 31 and close the regular season on the road on November 18. It will be the Wildcats’ second consecutive season opening the year at home.

Weber State opens Big Sky Conference play on September 23 in Ogden against Montana State, who beat the Wildcats twice in 2022.

Last season, the Wildcats had a 10-3 record, including 6-2 in Big Sky action. Weber State finished the regular season in third place in the league standing. The Wildcats started their 2022 schedule with a perfect 6-0 start before falling in two out of three games to Montana State and Sacramento State. Weber State qualified for the FCS Playoffs and advanced to the second round with a win over North Dakota. The Wildcats were eliminated from the postseason by Montana State.

2023 Weber State Football Schedule

RELATED STORIES

August 31 | vs. Central Washington

Location: Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah (Capacity: 17,500)

Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MDT)

September 9 | @ Northern Iowa

Location: UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa (Capacity: 16,324)

Kickoff: 3 p.m. (MDT)

September 16 | @ Utah

Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah (Capacity: 51,444)

Kickoff: 12 p.m. (MDT)

September 23 | vs. Montana State

Location: Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah (Capacity: 17,500)

Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MDT)

September 30 | @ Northern Colorado

Location: Nottingham Field in Greeley, Colorado (Capacity: 8,533)

Kickoff: TBD

October 7 | vs. Northern Arizona

Location: Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah (Capacity: 17,500)

Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MDT)

October 14 | vs. UC Davis

Location: Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah (Capacity: 17,500)

Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MDT)

October 21 | @ Eastern Washington

Location: Roos Field in Cheney, Washington (Capacity: 8,600)

Kickoff: 5 p.m. (MDT)

November 4 | @ Idaho State

Location: Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho (Capacity: 12,000)

Kickoff: 4 p.m. (MDT)

November 11 | vs. Idaho

Location: Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah (Capacity: 17,500)

Kickoff: 1 p.m. (MDT)

November 18 | @ Cal Poly

Location: Mustang Memorial Field in San Luis Obispo, California (Capacity: 11,075)

Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MDT)

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Local Teams Celebrate Pioneer Day 2023

Local teams and organizations from around the state of Utah celebrated the Beehive State with social media posts on Pioneer Day.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

First Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of Female Northwestern University Athlete As Hazing Scandal Widens

The hazing scandal at Northwestern has widened to include a volleyball player who became the first female athlete to sue the university.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Saudi Arabian Soccer Team Al-Hilal Makes Record $332 Million Bid For Kylian Mbappe

Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal made a record 300 million euro ($332 million) bid for Kylian Mbappe on Monday.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NFL Teams Are Refusing To Pay Running Backs, Reflecting Pass-First League

NFL teams are refusing to give running backs lucrative long-term contracts, leaving the best RBs feeling angry and underappreciated.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Madden NFL 24 Video Game Ratings Revealed For Local Players

The 2024 edition of the Madden NFL video game is set to be released and the ratings of the players featured in the game have been revealed.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Brian Harman Unstoppable In Drama-Free British Open Win At Hoylake

Brian Harman is a major champion and it was never in doubt after he cruised to victory at the British Open.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Big Sky Conference Unveils 2024 Football Preseason Polls