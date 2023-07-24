Big Sky Conference Unveils 2024 Football Preseason Polls

SALT LAKE CITY – The Big Sky Conference revealed the league’s preseason coaches and media polls for the upcoming 2024 football season.

The conference’s preseason poll was unveiled on Monday, July 24.

The Weber State Wildcats were picked to finish fourth in the league in 2024 by the Big Sky coaches.

Weber State was picked sixth in the league’s media poll also released on Monday.

Big Sky Football Preseason Polls

Coaches Poll

Montana State UC Davis Sacramento State Weber State Idaho Montana Eastern Washington Portland State Northern Arizona Northern Colorado Cal Poly Idaho State

Media Poll

Montana State Idaho Montana Sacramento State UC Davis Weber State Eastern Washington Northern Arizona Portland State Northern Colorado Cal Poly Idaho State

How the coaches and media see it going down in 2023#ExperienceElevated pic.twitter.com/go4SYrZNsk — Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) July 24, 2023

Four Wildcat players were named to the league’s preseason All-Big Sky team, including Maxwell Anderson, Noah Atagi, Winston Reid, and Abraham Williams. Reid was selected as the Big Sky preseason defensive MVP.

The 2023 season will be the program’s first year under new head coach Mickey Mental, who replaced Jay Hill.

RELATED: Weber State Hires Mickey Mental As Head Football Coach

Weber State will open its 2023 campaign at home on August 31 and close the regular season on the road on November 18. It will be the Wildcats’ second consecutive season opening the year at home.

Weber State opens Big Sky Conference play on September 23 in Ogden against Montana State, who beat the Wildcats twice in 2022.

Last season, the Wildcats had a 10-3 record, including 6-2 in Big Sky action. Weber State finished the regular season in third place in the league standing. The Wildcats started their 2022 schedule with a perfect 6-0 start before falling in two out of three games to Montana State and Sacramento State. Weber State qualified for the FCS Playoffs and advanced to the second round with a win over North Dakota. The Wildcats were eliminated from the postseason by Montana State.

New Wildcat head coach @mmental7 on the preseason polls, the all-conference teams and getting ready for the season. #WeAreWeber | #BigSkyFB pic.twitter.com/bADYqKnNin — Weber State Football 🏈 (@weberstatefb) July 24, 2023

2023 Weber State Football Schedule

August 31 | vs. Central Washington

Location: Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah (Capacity: 17,500)

Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MDT)

September 9 | @ Northern Iowa

Location: UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa (Capacity: 16,324)

Kickoff: 3 p.m. (MDT)

September 16 | @ Utah

Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah (Capacity: 51,444)

Kickoff: 12 p.m. (MDT)

September 23 | vs. Montana State

Location: Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah (Capacity: 17,500)

Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MDT)

September 30 | @ Northern Colorado

Location: Nottingham Field in Greeley, Colorado (Capacity: 8,533)

Kickoff: TBD

October 7 | vs. Northern Arizona

Location: Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah (Capacity: 17,500)

Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MDT)

October 14 | vs. UC Davis

Location: Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah (Capacity: 17,500)

Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MDT)

October 21 | @ Eastern Washington

Location: Roos Field in Cheney, Washington (Capacity: 8,600)

Kickoff: 5 p.m. (MDT)

November 4 | @ Idaho State

Location: Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho (Capacity: 12,000)

Kickoff: 4 p.m. (MDT)

November 11 | vs. Idaho

Location: Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah (Capacity: 17,500)

Kickoff: 1 p.m. (MDT)

November 18 | @ Cal Poly

Location: Mustang Memorial Field in San Luis Obispo, California (Capacity: 11,075)

Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MDT)

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland