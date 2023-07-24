UTAH FIREWATCH
Local Teams Celebrate Pioneer Day 2023

Jul 24, 2023, 12:47 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Local teams and organizations from around the state of Utah celebrated the Beehive State with social media posts on Pioneer Day.

Pioneer Day is an official holiday in the state of Utah. It is celebrated annually on July 24 in commemoration of the arrival of the first group of pioneers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints into the state in 1847.

On Pioneer Day 2023, sports teams in Utah shared social media posts in celebration of the holiday.

Utah Jazz

Real Salt Lake

Utah Warriors

Salt Lake Bees

BYU Cougars

Utah Utes

Utah State Aggies

Weber State Wildcats

Utah Valley Wolverines

Utah Tech Trailblazers

SLCC Bruins

