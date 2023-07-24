Local Teams Celebrate Pioneer Day 2023

SALT LAKE CITY – Local teams and organizations from around the state of Utah celebrated the Beehive State with social media posts on Pioneer Day.

Pioneer Day is an official holiday in the state of Utah. It is celebrated annually on July 24 in commemoration of the arrival of the first group of pioneers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints into the state in 1847.

On Pioneer Day 2023, sports teams in Utah shared social media posts in celebration of the holiday.

Utah Jazz

Happy Pioneer Day, Utah 🤠 pic.twitter.com/uXeQyakjw3 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) July 24, 2023

Real Salt Lake

Happy Utah Day y’all! pic.twitter.com/5j5Uk81lQ1 — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) July 24, 2023

Utah Warriors

Happy Pioneer Day, Utah family 🫶 — Utah Warriors Rugby (@utwarriorsrugby) July 24, 2023

Salt Lake Bees

Happy Pioneer Day! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/SKqjRNIWZq — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) July 24, 2023

BYU Cougars

“Whether you have pioneer ancestry or came into the Church only yesterday, you’re a part of this grand picture of which those men & women dreamed. Theirs was a tremendous undertaking… They laid the foundation. Ours is the duty to build on it.” #pioneerdayhttps://t.co/D4ldgOUaT7 pic.twitter.com/YrBhdFduyS — BYU (@BYU) July 24, 2023

Utah Utes

Happy Pioneer Day, Utah! Be on the lookout for our classic cars during the #DaysOf47 Parade in downtown Salt Lake City! #PioneerDay #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/EQQ6AKeCoP — University of Utah (@UUtah) July 24, 2023

Utah State Aggies

Weber State Wildcats

We’re always so honored to help kick off Ogden’s Pioneer Days celebration with the Lindquist Family Symphony Pops. Enjoy the holiday, Wildcats! pic.twitter.com/w8O75Ahegz — Weber State University (@WeberStateU) July 24, 2023

Utah Valley Wolverines

We hope you have a happy #PioneerDay and enjoy your day off! What are your Pioneer Day plans? pic.twitter.com/1r6dALUM0P — UVU (@UVU) July 24, 2023

Utah Tech Trailblazers

“Pioneering pathways wherever we go, we are Trailblazers!”

Happy Pioneer Day‼️ 🦬 pic.twitter.com/AM8i6brOzH — Utah Tech University (@utahtechu) July 24, 2023

SLCC Bruins

Happy Pioneer Day from your Salt Lake Bruins! We are just around the corner to the start of our fall sports season! Stay tuned!#bruinway pic.twitter.com/Pgrilk4mfI — SLCC Athletics (@BruinAthletics) July 24, 2023

