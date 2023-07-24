UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

Taxpayers don’t have to worry about unannounced visits from the IRS anymore

Jul 24, 2023, 2:58 PM

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. Effectiv...

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. Effective immediately, the Internal Revenue Service will end its decades-old policy of making unannounced home and business visits — in a nod to worker safety and combatting scammers who pose as IRS agents. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) —Americans no longer have to fear the Internal Revenue Service showing up unannounced at their door.

The IRS is ending a decades-old practice of having unarmed revenue officers visit households and businesses to help them resolve their account balances by collecting unpaid taxes and unfiled tax returns.

These visits will only continue in a few special circumstances, the agency said Monday. Instead, taxpayers will receive letters in the mail to schedule face-to-face meetings.

The reason for the change: Growing safety concerns for both employees, who are increasingly dealing with hostile taxpayers, and Americans, who are contending with a growth in scam artists posing as agents.

“The safety of IRS employees is of paramount importance and this decision will help protect those whose jobs have only grown more dangerous in recent years because of the false, inflammatory rhetoric about the agency and its workforce,” Tony Reardon, national president of the National Treasury Employees Union, said in a statement.

The IRS has been a target of Republican lawmakers and officials, who have repeatedly said that the agency will use the tens of billions of dollars it is receiving from the Inflation Reduction Act, which Democrats pushed through Congress last year, to ramp up audits of everyday Americans. The Biden administration and agency officials argue that the enhanced scrutiny will be focused on higher-income taxpayers.

IRS whistleblowers air claims to Congress about ‘slow-walking’ of the Hunter Biden case

The agency acknowledged that the move announced Monday is part of a larger effort to transform IRS operations after the passage of the law and the drafting of a new IRS Strategic Operating Plan in April.

“Changing this long-standing procedure will increase confidence in our tax administration work and improve overall safety for taxpayers and IRS employees,” Danny Werfel, IRS commissioner, said in a statement.

“These visits created extra anxiety for taxpayers already wary of potential scam artists,” Werfel said. “At the same time, the uncertainty around what IRS employees faced when visiting these homes created stress for them as well.”

Typically, tens of thousands of unannounced visits take place each year. Under the new policy, less than a few hundred are expected to occur – to service summonses and subpoenas or conduct sensitive enforcement activities involving the seizure of assets, for instance.

The increased funding from the Inflation Reduction Act will allow the IRS to beef up its staffing for compliance work, while improved analytics will help it concentrate on those with the most serious tax problems. It will continue to focus on high-income taxpayers with tax issues, the agency said.

Earlier this month, the IRS said it closed about 175 delinquent tax cases for millionaires, generating $38 million.

“This is just the start,” the agency said in a press release. “We will continue to go after delinquent millionaires as we ramp up enforcement capabilities through the IRA.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

Twitter logo...

Associated Press

Musk says Twitter to change logo to “X” from the bird

Elon Musk said Sunday that he plans to change the logo of Twitter to an “X” from the famous blue bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year.

2 days ago

This photo provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows CUPKIN Double-Walled Stain...

Ben Tinker, CNN

More than 300,000 children’s cups recalled due to high lead levels

More than 345,000 children’s cups are being recalled due to lead levels that exceed the federal content ban.

3 days ago

UPS workers go through a rehearsal of a pending strike at the UPS facility in Longwood, Florida. (J...

Associated Press

A UPS strike could be just around the corner. Here’s what you need to know

The clock is ticking. As the deadline to reach a new contract nears, a potential UPS strike feels closer than ever.

4 days ago

New homes under construction in Utah...

Mike Headrick and Cindy St. Clair, KSL TV

Unlawful gag clauses found in multiple Utah home builder contracts

When Tony Capone deliberated moving back to Utah, building a home instead of buying an existing one was an attractive option. In his house contract, there was one red flag too big to ignore.

5 days ago

Debris is scattered around the Pfizer facility on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Rocky Mount, N.C., a...

Tom Murphy, AP Health Writer

Tornado damage to Pfizer plant will likely create long-term shortages of some drugs hospitals need

U.S. hospital drug supplies may be strained further after a tornado ripped open the roof of a Pfizer factory this week.

5 days ago

Powerball ticket sales in Idaho...

Mike Anderson

Utahns cross state line to buy $1 billion Powerball jackpot numbers

A $1 billion jackpot has Utahns headed across the state line to cure their Powerball fever.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Taxpayers don’t have to worry about unannounced visits from the IRS anymore