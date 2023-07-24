Report: Former Utah Jazz Guard Jared Butler Signs With Washington Wizards

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared Butler signed a contract with the Washington Wizards, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The NBA insider reported Butler’s new deal on Monday, July 24.

The former Jazzman will reportedly join the Eastern Conference’s Wizards on a two-way contract.

“Free agent G Jared Butler has agreed on a two-way contract with the Washington Wizards, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN,” Wojnarowski tweeted. “Butler has played with Utah and Oklahoma City in his first two NBA seasons.”

After a standout college career at Baylor, one that saw him lead the Bears to a national championship, Butler was selected during the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft. He was originally drafted with a pick by the New Orleans Pelicans and later traded to the Jazz.

As a rookie in the 2021-22 season, Butler averaged 3.8 points per contest on 40.4 percent shooting, including 31.8 percent on three-pointers. He also recorded 1.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.2 blocks, and 0.4 steals in 8.6 minutes per game. He played in 42 games for the Jazz, including one start.

Before the start of the 2022-23 season, the Jazz waived Butler.

The former Baylor standout then joined the Thunder on a two-way deal.

Last season, Butler played in six games for Oklahoma City, including one start. He averaged 6.2 points per game on 46.9 percent shooting, including 50.0 percent from beyond the arc. He also averaged 0.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.8 steals in 12.8 minutes per game.

Earlier this summer, the former Jazzman played for the Thunder’s summer league team.

Butler is joining a Washington team that had a 35-47 record last season.

