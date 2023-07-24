Report: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Won’t Report To Camp On Time

SALT LAKE CITY – Raiders running back Josh Jacobs won’t report for training camp on time and has left the city of Las Vegas, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

On Monday, July 24, the NFL insider reported on Jacobs’ status a day before Raiders training camp opens for veteran players.

#Raiders RB Josh Jacobs, who hasn’t signed his franchise tender, was spotted this morning boarding a flight leaving Las Vegas,” Pelissero tweeted. “Jacobs won’t report for training camp Tuesday and has told people close to him that he doesn’t plan to return anytime soon.“

#Raiders RB Josh Jacobs, who hasn’t signed his franchise tender, was spotted this morning boarding a flight leaving Las Vegas. Jacobs won’t report for training camp Tuesday and has told people close to him that he doesn’t plan to return anytime soon. pic.twitter.com/JxwpE3LBXL — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 24, 2023

Earlier this offseason, the Raiders placed their franchise tag on the former Alabama Crimson Tide standout.

Las Vegas had until July 15 to reach a long-term deal with the running back. Jacobs reportedly hasn’t signed the franchise tender yet. Under the franchise tag, Jacobs would earn $10.1 million in the upcoming 2023 season.

Jacobs can sign the franchise tender or hold out and forfeit his pay. Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell sat out the 2018 season following a franchise tag by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Last season, Jacobs led the NFL in rushing with 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. During his four seasons in the league, the running back has recorded 1,072 carries for 4,740 yards and 40 touchdowns. He’s also hauled in 160 receptions for 1,152 yards.

Raiders place franchise tag on RB Josh Jacobs. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/5jSYu98ezo — NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2023

Las Vegas opens its preseason schedule at home against the 49ers on Sunday, August 13 at 2 p.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on NFL Network.

The Raiders’ first regular season game is on the road against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS.

