UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Four people sent to hospital after semi crash in Washington County

Jul 24, 2023, 4:53 PM | Updated: 4:53 pm

One of the three cars involved in the crash. (Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue)...

One of the three cars involved in the crash. (Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue)

(Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — One person needed to be extracted from their car after a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue said at approximately 2:30 p.m., their crews were dispatched to a crash involving two passenger cars and a semi-truck on State route 59 at milepost 13.

“In total, there were four patients transported to the hospital, with one patient having to be extricated out of the vehicle,” the Facebook post stated.

The road was reopened at 3:30 p.m.

Hurricane first responders did not say the condition of the four people transported to the hospital or what caused the crash.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

The remains of the truck after it caught on fire. (Weber Fire District)...

Michael Houck

Two unrelated vehicle fires start at separate nearby campgrounds in Weber County, fire department says

Fire crews responded to two vehicle fires that started near each other but were cleared of arson Saturday evening.

3 days ago

CORRECTS MONTH TO JULY INSTEAD OF JUNE - This photo provided by North Slope Borough shows an aerial...

Mark Thiessen, Associated Press

Dive team deployed after helicopter crashes into Alaska lake; all 4 on board presumed dead

A rescue and recovery dive team was deployed Saturday after a helicopter with a pilot and three state workers crashed in a large lake on Alaska’s North Slope.

3 days ago

A hiker passes an information sign at the start of the Lake Blanche Trail in Big Cottonwood Canyon ...

Michael Houck

Climber hospitalized after falling 100 feet in Big Cottonwood Canyon

A man is in critical condition after falling about 100 feet while climbing above Lake Blanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon Saturday morning.

3 days ago

The scene of the fatal crash near 5040 West Harold Gatty Drive. (Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Michael Houck

Man killed in car crash while suffering a medical episode, police say

A 74-year-old man fatally crashed into a tree while experiencing a medical episode on Friday afternoon.

3 days ago

Lake Powell file photo...

Cary Schwanitz

Man dies after jumping into Lake Powell from a cliff

An Ohio man died Thursday after jumping from a cliff 50 feet above Lake Powell.

4 days ago

Firefighters at the house were the BBQ fire started. (KSL TV)...

Andrew Adams

Firefighters: Winds, barbecue combine for house fire in Kaysville

Flames quickly ripped through a home Tuesday after firefighters said high winds and a barbecue grill combined to start a fire.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Four people sent to hospital after semi crash in Washington County