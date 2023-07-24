Four people sent to hospital after semi crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — One person needed to be extracted from their car after a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue said at approximately 2:30 p.m., their crews were dispatched to a crash involving two passenger cars and a semi-truck on State route 59 at milepost 13.

“In total, there were four patients transported to the hospital, with one patient having to be extricated out of the vehicle,” the Facebook post stated.

The road was reopened at 3:30 p.m.

Hurricane first responders did not say the condition of the four people transported to the hospital or what caused the crash.