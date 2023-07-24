Woman critically injured in head-on collision in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah — A woman in her 50s was hospitalized in critical condition Monday after a hit-and-run accident in Kearns.

The accident occurred at 5400 S. 4330 West around 2:30 p.m. when the woman hit a car while leaving a Rancho Market grocery store and started driving east on 5400 South before making a U-turn and driving west in the eastbound lanes, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler.

Her vehicle then hit a large pickup truck head-on. “We don’t know why this happened,” Cutler said.

Cutler added that the wrong-way driver was in critical condition and the crash is being investigated as a suspected DUI.

The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries

An earlier version of this story had information from Utah Highway Patrol on a different unrelated crash.