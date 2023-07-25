UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Trader Joe’s recalls two types of cookies because they may contain rocks

Jul 25, 2023, 6:34 AM

Trader Joe's Almond Windmill Cookies (top) and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (bottom) wer...

Trader Joe's Almond Windmill Cookies (top) and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (bottom) were recalled Friday. (Trader Joe's)

(Trader Joe's)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

Trader Joe’s announced a recall of two types of cookies, stating that they may contain a foreign material, rocks, in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, Almond Windmill Cookies with sell by dates of 10/19/23 through 10/21/23 or Dark Chocolate Chunk Cookies with sell by dates of 10/17/23 through 10/21/23 may have been affected.

Remaining cookies have been removed from sale or destroyed, the statement said, but any shoppers who purchased these products should dispose of them.

The statement urged customers not to consume any of the potentially affected cookies and said the products can be returned to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, center, flanked by Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas,...

Farnoush Amiri

Justice Department will make prosecutor in Hunter Biden case available to testify before Congress

The lead prosecutor in the case against President Joe Biden’s son Hunter says he is willing to testify publicly this fall.

8 hours ago

Apple tried to kill Spotify. Now the streaming music service is worth nearly $30 billion....

Jordan Valinsky, CNN

Spotify is hiking its prices

Beginning Monday, new subscribers will pay $1 more per month for its ad-free premium plan, rising to $10.99 per month.

1 day ago

Aircraft supports the hand crews and engines on the Adams Robles Complex fires in southeastern Ariz...

Joe Sutton and Nouran Salahieh, CNN

Several wildfires are burn across Arizona, as the state swelters under record-breaking heat

Residents in parts of Arizona were ordered to evacuate Sunday as firefighters battled several wildfires across the state amid extreme temperatures that have persisted for weeks.

1 day ago

FILE - Pallets of 155 mm shells and fuses are loaded, ultimately bound for Ukraine, April 29, 2022,...

Lolita C. Baldor and Matthew Lee, Associated Press

US to send up to $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, officials say

U.S. officials say the Biden administration is sending up to $400 million in additional military aid to Ukraine, including a variety of munitions for advanced air defense systems and a number of small, surveillance Hornet drones.

1 day ago

FILE - Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022. Country Mus...

Maria Sherman, AP Music Writer

Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ rockets to No. 2 on charts after music video controversy

Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” is experiencing exponential growth following controversy over its music video.

1 day ago

This image taken from police body cam video shows a police dog attacking Jadarrius Rose, 23, of Mem...

Isabel Rosales, Dakin Andone, Raja Razek and Polo Sandoval, CNN

Ohio investigates why a police dog was deployed on a surrendering truck driver

An investigation has been launched into why an Ohio officer allowed his police dog to attack a truck driver who was surrendering with his hands raised.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Trader Joe’s recalls two types of cookies because they may contain rocks