2 injured after chemical tank explodes in SLC

Jul 25, 2023, 7:31 AM

(Image courtesy Salt Lake City Fire Department)...

(Image courtesy Salt Lake City Fire Department)

(Image courtesy Salt Lake City Fire Department)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people suffered minor injuries after an explosion at a Salt Lake City chemical plant Tuesday morning.

Dan Walker, division chief of the Salt Lake City Fire Department, said there is no hazard to the community and no chemicals were released into the air.

Firefighters received several reports of the explosion, which happened at approximately 5:30 a.m. Residents from several blocks away reported hearing the explosion, which Walker said was caused by one of the chemicals they work with at the facility.

One of the two injured people was taken to an area hospital, while the other was treated at the plant. Walker said the two were workers who were on scene during normal operating hours.

Crews were assessing the damage to the structure and the northern end of Fortune Road will be closed while investigators are on scene.

2 injured after chemical tank explodes in SLC