Salt Lake City caps Pioneer Day celebration with drone light show

SALT LAKE CITY — Thousands gathered at Liberty Park Monday night to cap Pioneer Day with food, fun and a drone light show. Finding a seat wasn’t so much the hard part as it was finding a parking spot.

Some drivers and even a KSL crew reported that it took more than an hour to circle the park to find a space, while others managed to squeeze in at just the right time.

Anthony Begay said his search didn’t take nearly as long.

“We tried at first over there and then we came back out and then we came back down this way,” Begay told KSL TV. “We just got lucky. Someone was just pulling out right here.”

Others showed up as much as a day early to catch the Days of ’47 Parade and the day’s other festivities.

“Yeah, it was hard, it was hard to find a spot, but I managed,” Tiffany Webb chuckled. “I have a little car.”

Some said they didn’t want to deal with finding a parking spot close by and instead elected to park several blocks away.

“We figured it’d be worth it, hopefully,” laughed Patricia Potts.

Ultimately, the crowd was rewarded at 10 p.m. with a drone light show that featured numerous formations including that of a beehive, an eagle, a seagull, a handcart and even the 9th and 9th Whale.

Of course, many in attendance never lost sight of the reasons for the celebration.

“Remembering those that built this valley up and founded it — I think that’s important,” Dan Potts said.

Everyone seemed content with the good weather that prevailed up until shortly after the drone light show ended.

“Hey, it’s nice,” Webb said. “The weather’s nice. It’s cool, got a nice breeze. I couldn’t ask for anything more.”