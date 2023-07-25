UTAH FIREWATCH
WATCH: The 2023 Days of ’47 KSL 5 Parade

Jul 25, 2023, 10:12 AM | Updated: 10:35 am

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Enjoy the 2023 Days of ’47 KSL 5 Parade from Monday, July 24 from Salt Lake City. The route started at South Temple and State Street and traveled 200 East and then to 800 South.

The parade is a tradition of the celebration of Utah’s state holiday Pioneer Day, celebrating pioneers entering the Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847.

KSL 5 TV Live

