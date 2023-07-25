WATCH: The 2023 Days of ’47 KSL 5 Parade

SALT LAKE CITY — Enjoy the 2023 Days of ’47 KSL 5 Parade from Monday, July 24 from Salt Lake City. The route started at South Temple and State Street and traveled 200 East and then to 800 South.

Good morning from the Days of 47 Parade! The KSL crew is ready to roll! We’ve got sports, radio, TV – it’s a packed float this year! #ksldaysof47 @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/Umzh1ZSGvS — Shara Park ✨ (@KSLSharaPark) July 24, 2023

The parade is a tradition of the celebration of Utah’s state holiday Pioneer Day, celebrating pioneers entering the Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847.