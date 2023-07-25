UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Far-right activist Ammon Bundy loses defamation case and faces millions in fines

Jul 25, 2023, 10:39 AM | Updated: 1:04 pm

FILE - Ammon Bundy glances toward the prosecution table during a pause in his trial to clarify a li...

FILE - Ammon Bundy glances toward the prosecution table during a pause in his trial to clarify a line of questioning with the jury dismissed in Ada County Magistrate Judge Kim Dale's courtroom on March 15, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. A jury on Monday, July 24, 2023, awarded an Idaho hospital more than $50 million in damages in a defamation case the institution brought against far-right activist Ammon Bundy and others. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP, File)

(Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A far-right activist who led the takeover of a federal wildlife refuge in Oregon now must pay millions of dollars in damages after a hospital in Idaho won a defamation lawsuit against them.

The lawsuit by St. Luke’s Regional Health accused Ammon Bundy and his associate Diego Rodriguez of making defamatory statements against the hospital and its employees after Rodriguez’s infant grandson was temporarily removed from his family and taken to St. Luke’s amid concerns for his health.

Police: Ammon Bundy arrested in trespassing case

Police said at the time that medical personnel determined the child was malnourished and had lost weight. The hospital claimed Bundy and Rodriguez orchestrated a smear campaign against it.

Late Monday, a jury at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise agreed, awarding the hospital damages exceeding $50 million, the hospital announced.

“The jury’s decision imposes accountability for the ongoing campaign of intimidation, harassment and disinformation these defendants have conducted,” St. Luke’s said in a statement. “It also affirms the importance of protecting health care providers and other public servants from attacks intended to prevent them from carrying out their responsibilities.”

Bundy had urged his followers to protest at the hospital and at the homes of child protection service workers, law enforcement officers and others involved in the child protection case. Rodriguez wrote on his website that the baby was “kidnapped,” and suggested that the state and people involved in the case were engaged in “child trafficking” for profit.

The lawsuit was filed more than a year ago. Since then, Bundy has ignored court orders related to the lawsuit, filed trespassing complaints against people hired to deliver legal paperwork, and called on scores of his followers to camp at his home for protection when he learned he might be arrested on a warrant for a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court.

Bundy did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the jury’s decision. Bundy wasn’t represented by an attorney, nor was Rodriguez, according to court papers.

In 2016, Bundy led a 41-day armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, to protest the arson convictions of two ranchers who set fires on federal land where they had been grazing their cattle.

In 2014, Bundy’s father, rancher Cliven Bundy, rallied supporters to stop officers from impounding Bundy Ranch cattle over more than $1 million in unpaid fees and penalties for grazing livestock on government land.

Ammon Bundy was acquitted of criminal charges in Oregon, and the Nevada criminal case ended in a mistrial.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - Florida Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer sentences Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Browa...

Associated Press

Florida Supreme Court reprimands judge for conduct during Parkland school shooting trial

The Florida Supreme Court has publicly reprimanded the judge who oversaw the penalty trial of Parkland school shooter for showing bias toward the prosecution.

13 hours ago

Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conferenc...

Associated Press

DeSantis cuts a third of his presidential campaign staff as he mounts urgent reset

Republican presidential contender Ron DeSantis is cutting far more campaign staff than previously thought as he works to reset his stumbling campaign amid unexpected financial trouble.

13 hours ago

FILE - A UPS driver puts his seat belt on before driving off as UPS workers hold a rally in downtow...

Haleluya Hadero

UPS reaches tentative contract with 340,000 unionized workers potentially dodging calamitous strike

UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike.

13 hours ago

FILE - A bear trap set by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seen on July 7, 2021, in Ovando, Mont...

Matthew Brown

Bear traps set for grizzly bear after fatal attack near Yellowstone National Park

Wildlife workers searching for a grizzly bear that killed a woman along a forest trail near Yellowstone National Park are setting bear traps for a third night in hopes of catching the bruin.

13 hours ago

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family Leaders...

Associated Press

DeSantis is in a car accident on his way to Tennessee presidential campaign events but isn’t injured

Police in Chattanooga, Tennessee, say a car accident involving Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis happened when traffic slowed down and caused four cars in his motorcade to hit each other.

13 hours ago

Trader Joe's Almond Windmill Cookies (top) and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (bottom) wer...

Ellie Stevens

Trader Joe’s recalls two types of cookies because they may contain rocks

Trader Joe’s announced a recall of two types of cookies, stating that they may contain rocks.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Far-right activist Ammon Bundy loses defamation case and faces millions in fines