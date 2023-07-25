UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former BYU RB Jamaal Williams Cracks NFL Top 100 List

Jul 25, 2023, 10:47 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Every offseason, the NFL releases its Top 100 players list voted on solely by the players.

Former BYU running back and current New Orleans Saint Jamaal Williams made his first appearance on the list at No. 95.

Williams led the entire NFL in rushing touchdowns in 2022.

He was a big part of a potent Detroit rushing attack next to D’Andre Swift, Justin Jackson, and Craig Reynolds.

RELATED: Former BYU RB Jamaal Williams Spotted With Anime Visor In Team Practice

Williams will look to climb even higher on next year’s list after his first season as a member of the New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints Sign Former BYU RB Jamaal Williams

Former BYU running back Jamaal Williams is signing a multi-year contract with the New Orleans Saints.

Williams spent the last two seasons as a member of the Detroit Lions.

The contract was later revealed to be $12 million over three years. $8 million is fully guaranteed.

Williams had his fair share of memorable moments in Detroit. He helped the Lions attain their first positive record in five years in 2022.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of the NFL Top 100? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Greatest Athletic Victory Against Each Big 12 School

The greatest win over each of the Big 12 schools before BYU begins competing as a league member.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bills RB Nyheim Hines Will Miss Season After Being Hit By Jet Ski, AP Source Says

The Bills will shelve plans with Nyheim Hines after the RB was struck by a jet ski and sustained a season-ending injury.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Won’t Report To Camp On Time

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs reportedly won’t report for training camp on time and has left the city of Las Vegas.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Former Utah Jazz Guard Jared Butler Signs With Washington Wizards

Former Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared Butler signed a contract with the Washington Wizards, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Local Teams Celebrate Pioneer Day 2023

Local teams and organizations from around the state of Utah celebrated the Beehive State with social media posts on Pioneer Day.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big Sky Conference Unveils 2024 Football Preseason Polls

The Big Sky Conference revealed the league's preseason coaches and media polls for the upcoming 2024 football season.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Former BYU RB Jamaal Williams Cracks NFL Top 100 List