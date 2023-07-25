Former BYU RB Jamaal Williams Cracks NFL Top 100 List

SALT LAKE CITY – Every offseason, the NFL releases its Top 100 players list voted on solely by the players.

Former BYU running back and current New Orleans Saint Jamaal Williams made his first appearance on the list at No. 95.

Williams led the entire NFL in rushing touchdowns in 2022.

He was a big part of a potent Detroit rushing attack next to D’Andre Swift, Justin Jackson, and Craig Reynolds.

RELATED: Former BYU RB Jamaal Williams Spotted With Anime Visor In Team Practice

The NFL Top 100 list, as voted by the players – 100-91: 100) #Eagles DeVonta Smith

99) #Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence

98) #Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs

97) #Vikings S Harrison Smith

96) #Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

95) #Saints RB Jamaal Williams

94) #Commanders WR Terry McLaurin

93)… pic.twitter.com/0ZNtlpkA3c — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 25, 2023

Williams will look to climb even higher on next year’s list after his first season as a member of the New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints Sign Former BYU RB Jamaal Williams

Former BYU running back Jamaal Williams is signing a multi-year contract with the New Orleans Saints.

Williams spent the last two seasons as a member of the Detroit Lions.

Saints and former Lions’ RB Jamaal Williams have agreed on a 3-year deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

The contract was later revealed to be $12 million over three years. $8 million is fully guaranteed.

Jamaal Williams’ deal with the Saints is for three years, $12 million, including $8 million fully guaranteed. https://t.co/WyUYpoJRCw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

Williams had his fair share of memorable moments in Detroit. He helped the Lions attain their first positive record in five years in 2022.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of the NFL Top 100? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.