UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

DeSantis cuts a third of his presidential campaign staff as he mounts urgent reset

Jul 25, 2023, 12:10 PM | Updated: 12:55 pm

Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conferenc...

Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference at the Celebrate Freedom Foundation Hangar in West Columbia, S.C. July 18, 2023. For DeSantis, Tuesday was supposed to mark a major moment to help reset his stagnant Republican presidential campaign. But yet again, the moment was overshadowed by Donald Trump. The former president was the overwhelming focus for much of the day as DeSantis spoke out at a press conference and sat for a highly anticipated interview designed to reassure anxious donors and primary voters that he's still well-positioned to defeat Trump.(AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

(AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican presidential contender Ron DeSantis is cutting far more campaign staff than previously thought as he works to reset his stumbling campaign amid unexpected financial trouble.

DeSantis, long considered former President Donald Trump’s chief rival in the GOP’s 2024 primary contest, has cut a third of his campaign staff — or 38 people, according to campaign aides who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal campaign strategy.

The dramatic staffing cuts include the “less than 10” employees that the DeSantis team revealed letting go earlier in the month just as federal filings showed that his campaign was burning through cash at an unsustainable rate, even before launching a substantial paid advertising campaign.

“Following a top-to-bottom review of our organization, we have taken additional, aggressive steps to streamline operations and put Ron DeSantis in the strongest position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden,” DeSantis campaign manager Generra Peck said in a statement. “DeSantis is going to lead the Great American Comeback and we’re ready to hit the ground running as we head into an important month of the campaign.”

Revelations about the staffing cuts came on the same day DeSantis was involved in a multi-car accident on a Tennessee highway in the midst of a fundraising tour. The Florida governor was not hurt, according to his campaign and law enforcement. A female staff member was treated for a minor injury.

The latest revelations mark a new low for a presidential candidate who entered the Republican primary this spring with high-sky expectations as Republican primary voters signaled a willingness to move on from Trump. Yet two months later, the 44-year-old DeSantis stands a distant second in most polls as GOP operatives and donors alike question his readiness for the national stage.

Trump’s allies immediately celebrated the news of DeSantis’ latest campaign struggles on social media.

“TURMOIL IN TALLAHASSEE,” the Trump campaign tweeted.

Still, with the first votes of the primary season still six months away, DeSantis has time to recover as Trump’s allies brace for the possibility of a third criminal indictment.

DeSantis’ team has quietly expressed confidence for months that voters would eventually tire of Trump’s escalating legal troubles and personal baggage. But that same baggage, playing out in the U.S. legal system just as the GOP primary intensifies, is leaving precious little oxygen for him and his rivals to break through. And Trump’s standing with Republican primary voters seems to be growing stronger with every new legal challenge.

Still, DeSantis’ team has raised a stunning $150 million for his presidential ambitions so far. The vast majority, $130 million, has gone to a super PAC run by allies who cannot legally coordinate with the campaign.

The DeSantis campaign itself raised more than $20 million in the first six weeks he was in the race, though federal filings released over the weekend revealed that he and his team had burned through more than $8 million in a spending spree that included more than 100 paid staffers, a large security detail and luxury travel.

The latest staffing cuts were first reported by Politico.

Peoples reported from New York.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Skittles partnered with French's for a mustard-flavored candy. (McCormick)...

Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Skittles’ newest flavor will make your nose hairs curl

In celebration of National Mustard Day on August 5, the candy brand has partnered with French’s to make its first-ever mustard-flavored skittle.

13 hours ago

FILE - Florida Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer sentences Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Browa...

Associated Press

Florida Supreme Court reprimands judge for conduct during Parkland school shooting trial

The Florida Supreme Court has publicly reprimanded the judge who oversaw the penalty trial of Parkland school shooter for showing bias toward the prosecution.

13 hours ago

FILE - Ammon Bundy glances toward the prosecution table during a pause in his trial to clarify a li...

Associated Press

Far-right activist Ammon Bundy loses defamation case and faces millions in fines

A far-right activist Ammon Bundy who led the takeover of a federal wildlife refuge in Oregon now must pay millions of dollars in damages after a hospital in Idaho won a defamation lawsuit against them.

13 hours ago

FILE - A UPS driver puts his seat belt on before driving off as UPS workers hold a rally in downtow...

Haleluya Hadero

UPS reaches tentative contract with 340,000 unionized workers potentially dodging calamitous strike

UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike.

13 hours ago

FILE - A bear trap set by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seen on July 7, 2021, in Ovando, Mont...

Matthew Brown

Bear traps set for grizzly bear after fatal attack near Yellowstone National Park

Wildlife workers searching for a grizzly bear that killed a woman along a forest trail near Yellowstone National Park are setting bear traps for a third night in hopes of catching the bruin.

13 hours ago

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family Leaders...

Associated Press

DeSantis is in a car accident on his way to Tennessee presidential campaign events but isn’t injured

Police in Chattanooga, Tennessee, say a car accident involving Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis happened when traffic slowed down and caused four cars in his motorcade to hit each other.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

DeSantis cuts a third of his presidential campaign staff as he mounts urgent reset