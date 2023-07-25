60 in 60: #29 Utah State’s Cooper Legas (Quarterback)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #29 is Utah State’s Cooper Legas (QB).

Utah State’s Cooper Legas

Legas is a senior quarterback from Orem, Utah.

Coming out of high school, Legas was a three-star recruit, ranked as the 39th-best dual-threat quarterback in the country, and the 19th-best overall prospect in Utah.

Legas won six state championships in high school across three sports (football, track and field, and wrestling).

Legas redshirted in 2019. He didn’t appear in any of his redshirt freshman year games in 2020. Despite not playing in 2020, Legas earned academic all-Mountain West and MW Scholar-Athlete honors.

Legas appeared in two games in 2021. In the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl against Oregon State, he posted 171 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He became the first FBS quarterback ever to throw a touchdown on his first collegiate pass in a bowl game.

Legas played in 10 games in 2022 (eight starts). He recorded 1,499 yards with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for over 300 yards.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

