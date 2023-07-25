UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

60 in 60: #29 Utah State’s Cooper Legas (Quarterback)

Jul 25, 2023, 1:38 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #29 is Utah State’s Cooper Legas (QB).

Utah State’s Cooper Legas

Legas is a senior quarterback from Orem, Utah.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Coming out of high school, Legas was a three-star recruit, ranked as the 39th-best dual-threat quarterback in the country, and the 19th-best overall prospect in Utah.

Legas won six state championships in high school across three sports (football, track and field, and wrestling).

Legas redshirted in 2019. He didn’t appear in any of his redshirt freshman year games in 2020. Despite not playing in 2020, Legas earned academic all-Mountain West and MW Scholar-Athlete honors.

Legas appeared in two games in 2021. In the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl against Oregon State, he posted 171 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He became the first FBS quarterback ever to throw a touchdown on his first collegiate pass in a bowl game.

 

Post by @kslsports
View on Threads

 

Legas played in 10 games in 2022 (eight starts). He recorded 1,499 yards with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for over 300 yards.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

RELATED STORIES

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football’s Five Most Intriguing Position Battles During Fall Camp

BYU football is gearing up for the start of fall camp practices next week. Here are position battles to watch.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Greatest Athletic Victory Against Each Big 12 School

The greatest win over each of the Big 12 schools before BYU begins competing as a league member.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU RB Jamaal Williams Cracks NFL Top 100 List

Former BYU running back and current New Orleans Saint Jamaal Williams made his first appearance on NFL Top 100 at No. 95.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bills RB Nyheim Hines Will Miss Season After Being Hit By Jet Ski, AP Source Says

The Bills will shelve plans with Nyheim Hines after the RB was struck by a jet ski and sustained a season-ending injury.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Won’t Report To Camp On Time

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs reportedly won’t report for training camp on time and has left the city of Las Vegas.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Former Utah Jazz Guard Jared Butler Signs With Washington Wizards

Former Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared Butler signed a contract with the Washington Wizards, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

60 in 60: #29 Utah State’s Cooper Legas (Quarterback)