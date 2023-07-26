Dangerous, armed suspect wanted in burglary arrested in Orem

UPDATE: Provo police confirmed Soloman Lee Johnson, 42, was appended by police in Orem, Utah, on Wednesday night. According to the press release, Johnson was arrested without incident.

Provo police did not provide information on what led to Johnson’s arrest or how they found him.

PROVO, Utah — Police are on high alert for a man who was once spared from the death penalty and is now wanted for armed robbery.

On Wednesday, the Provo Police Department issued a warning for 42-year-old Soloman Lee Johnson. Police said he is a suspect in an aggravated burglary where he brandished a gun and threatened the resident on July 19.

In an affidavit obtained by KSL.com, Johnson entered the victim’s home and threatened the woman for “interacting” with his girlfriend, Chante Lynn King, 38, of Provo.

When Johnson pointed a gun at the victim, King tried to intervene, but Johnson pushed her out of the house, went back to the victim, and “threw her to the ground, put a pillow to her head and pressed the gun to the pillow, pointing it at her head,” the affidavit states. “The victim stated Solomon’s girlfriend then broke the window to the house and stated police were coming.”

According to KSL.com, Johnson drove away from the scene.

The victim told police that Johnson “has had or has access to three firearms via Chante,” according to the affidavit.

When police located King and questioned her, she denied having communication with Johnson and said she did not know where he went, “but knew he was not coming back. Chante would not say how she knew that,” the affidavit states.

On July, 20, King was pulled over by Utah Highway Patrol in the vehicle that Johnson had fled in, according to police.

“Johnson is currently on parole from a prior murder conviction and has an active Board of Pardons warrant for his arrest. He is considered armed and dangerous,” the press release stated.

In 1999, Johnson was arrested for the murder of 16-year-old Wilber Canales and the attempted murder of 18-year-old Alex Suaste Molina. According to court records, Johnson forced his way into a West Valley City apartment where rival gang members were partying.

In 2000, Johnson was convicted for both charges. The court considered the death penalty, but he was given a life sentence with the possibility of parole.

Court documents show Johnson was charged with prohibited items in a correctional mental health facility and possessing a dangerous weapon in 2017.

He was granted parole by the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole in August of 2021.

Provo PD asks anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts to call them at 801-852-6210 and to not approach the suspect.