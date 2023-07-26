Police warn of dangerous, armed suspect wanted in Salt Lake and Utah County

PROVO, Utah — Police are on high alert for a man who was once spared from the death penalty and is now wanted for armed robbery.

On Wednesday, the Provo Police Department issued a warning for 42-year-old Soloman Lee Johnson. Police said he is a suspect in an aggravated burglary where he brandished a gun and threatened the resident on July 19.

“Johnson is currently on parole from a prior murder conviction and has an active Board of Pardons warrant for his arrest. He is considered armed and dangerous,” the press release stated.

In 1999, Johnson was arrested for the murder of 16-year-old Wilber Canales and the attempted murder of 18-year-old Alex Suaste Molina. According to court records, Johnson forced his way into a West Valley City apartment where rival gang members were partying.

In 2000, Johnson was convicted for both charges. The court considered the death penalty, but he was given a life sentence with the possibility of parole.

Court documents show Johnson was charged with prohibited items in a correctional mental health facility and possessing a dangerous weapon in 2017.

He was granted parole by the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole in August of 2021.

Provo PD asks anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts to call them at 801-852-6210 and to not approach the suspect.