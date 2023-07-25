Utah Warriors Hosting Attempt To Break Rugby World Record

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Warriors are attempting to put their names in the record books.

The Warriors and Zions Bank Stadium will be hosting an attempt to set the world record for the largest rugby scrum.

We are hosting an attempt at breaking the World Record for the largest scrum on September 17th! Come join the fun 💥 Read the full release here: https://t.co/oXTcgVNaVe pic.twitter.com/qR8TGYABGA — Utah Warriors Rugby (@utwarriorsrugby) July 25, 2023

The current world record was set in Japan in 2018.

2,586 people lined up and set the record as part of an annual festival held in Toyota Stadium.

The Warriors plan to break the record with over 3,000 players and fans.

Utah Warriors in 2023

Utah finished its 2023 schedule with a 10-6 record and 50 points. The Warriors ended up in fourth place in the MLR Western Conference standings and three points out from the final playoff spot in the West.

The Herriman-based club had a positive point differential of +24. The Warriors also finished with four more total tries than their opponents combined for.

Also on July 18, the Warriors announced the hiring of Andy Chesnut as chief commercial officer and Wayne Tarawhiti as director of players & pathway.

🚨 Off-season update: Utah Warriors add commercial leader & make key staff adjustments. Read the full story here:https://t.co/pOvdlmQ8Vz pic.twitter.com/BYuzFBaiXL — Utah Warriors Rugby (@utwarriorsrugby) July 18, 2023

Utah also plans to add two assistant coaches to Greg Cooper’s staff this offseason. The Warriors recently lost general manager Brandon Sparks and assistant coach Shaun Davies, who decided to “pursue other opportunities outside of rugby.”

