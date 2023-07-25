UTAH FIREWATCH
CRIME

Driver led police on a multicounty pursuit from Sandy to Tremonton, UHP says

Jul 25, 2023, 5:29 PM

FILE (KSL TV)

BY


KSLTV.com

TREMONTON, Utah — A driver led police on an hour-long chase that began in Sandy and ended in Tremonton on Tuesday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told KSL the pursuit began at approximately 12:20 p.m. when a trooper attempted a traffic stop on the car on Interstate 15 near 10600 S.

The suspect refused to stop, and a short chase began, but the trooper ended it due to safety concerns.

Roden said another trooper in an unmarked patrol car spotted the vehicle near the Salt Lake and Davis County border. The trooper followed the car until a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter could assist.

When the helicopter arrived, UHP troopers made another attempt to pull the driver over in the Davis and Weber County area, but he fled from police again. Police called off the pursuit a second time because of safety concerns.

Roden said the suspect got to Box Elder County, turned around, drove south to Weber County, and then returned back to Box Elder County.

Near Tremonton, troopers successfully deployed tire spikes on the suspect’s car. The car pulled off the freeway, pulled over, and surrendered to police, who placed them into custody without further issue.


Roden said the chase took at least an hour. While actively pursuing the driver, the suspect was recorded going over 100 mph.

UHP did not release the driver’s name, what charges they might face, and if they had outstanding warrants.

