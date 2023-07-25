Where Did Former Jazz Players Land In Free Agency?

SALT LAKE CITY – With the Utah Jazz wrapping up summer league play, and free agency slowing, the dog days of the NBA offseason have officially begun.

While there will still be a few smaller free-agent signings completed over the next several months, the majority of the league has found a new home.

With that in mind, let’s look at where some familiar Jazz faces landed during the latest free agency period, and where they’ll be suiting up next year.

Former Jazz Players New Teams Via Free Agency

Georges Niang Rejoins Donovan Mitchell

Jazz fans may feel nostalgic when they watch the Cleveland Cavaliers next season after the team added Georges Niang to Donovan Mitchell’s supporting cast.

The sharpshooter spent the last two seasons in Philadelphia after a successful four-year run in Utah.

Niang signed a hefty three-year, $25.5 million fully guaranteed deal to join the Cavaliers shortly after free agency opened.

Joe Ingles Continues Career With Magic

In perhaps the most surprising move of the summer by a former Jazzman, Joe Ingles is taking his talents to Orlando to play for the Magic next season.

Ingles proved he had plenty left in the tank after a solid season with the Milwaukee Bucks last year, and cashed in with a two-year, $22 million deal.

The second year of Ingles’ contract is a team option, but the Australian guard brings valuable floor spacing and veteran leadership to a young roster in Orlando that will benefit from his presence.

Dante Exum Sings With Mavericks

After spending the last two seasons overseas Dante Exum is back in the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, former Jazz guard Dante Exum will return to the NBA as a member of the Dallas Mavericks. 👀#TakeNote #MFFLhttps://t.co/Egi5DCNa2v — KSL Sports (@kslsports) July 2, 2023

Exum proved he was still a viable talent on some of the top European rosters over the last 24 months and signed a two-year, $6.1 million deal in Dallas with the first year fully guaranteed.

Jeff Green Signs With Houston Rockets

After finally winning an NBA title as a member of the Denver Nuggets last season, Jeff Green joined the Houston Rockets on a two-year, $16 million deal.

The second year of the deal is a non-guaranteed team option, but it’s a significant raise for the journeyman who appeared in 30 games for the Jazz in 2019.

Wesley Matthews Signs With Atlanta

It’s hard to believe that undrafted Wesley Matthews is still in the NBA, but the former Jazz guard will enter his 15th season in the NBA as a member of the Atlanta Hawks.

We have signed guard Wesley Matthews. Welcome to the 🅰️, Wesley! pic.twitter.com/mcuEBYwU6a — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) July 22, 2023

Matthews played sparingly for the Bucks last season, but it was enough to earn a one-year, $3.2 deal with the Hawks.

Russell Westbrook Re-Signs With Clippers

Perhaps it’s insincere to call Russell Westbrook a former Jazzman but for a handful of days in February, the future Hall of Famer was technically a member of the organization before being bought out and allowed to choose his next landing spot.

This is noteworthy because Westbrook went from making $46 million last season to just $3.8 million this season, with a $4 million player option next season.

Cody Zeller Signs With Pelicans

Cody Zeller never suited up for the Jazz in a regular season game, but he was on the preseason roster last season before landing with the Miami Heat ahead of their run to the NBA Finals.

Zeller’s performance last season was enough to earn him a one-year, nearly $3.2 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans this summer.

Malik Beasley Signs With Bucks

Malik Beasley’s time in Utah didn’t last long, but Jazz fans will remember him fondly for the future first-round pick he helped the team land in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Beasley was out of the rotation for the Lakers during their deep postseason run but signed with another contender in the Milwaukee Bucks for one year and $2.7 million.

Trey Lyles Re-Signs With Kings

Trey Lyles practice habits will always be a running joke in Utah, but the former Jazz lottery pick has carved out a nice career for himself in the NBA.

Lyles has found a consistent role with the upstart Sacramento Kings and inked a two-year, $16 million deal to remain with the organization this summer.

Jae Crowder Re-Signs With Bucks

After a truly bizarre 2022-23 season saw Jae Crowder demand a trade from the Phoenix Suns, only to rarely see the floor in Milwaukee, the former Jazzman re-signed with the Bucks on a one-year, $3.2 million deal.

Feliz aniversário, Jae Crowder! 🎂 O ala-pivô dos @Bucks está completando 33 anos de vida nesta quinta-feira (06/07)! 🥳🎉#NBABDAY pic.twitter.com/dUL6RqOdsZ — NBA Brasil (@NBABrasil) July 6, 2023

Crowder expressed frustration for not playing a bigger role in Milwaukee, but perhaps new Bucks coach Adrian Griffin can carve out a spot for the high-motor forward.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker Sticks In Minnesota

Though Nickeil Alexander-Walker never found the floor consistently in Utah, he provided valuable depth for the Minnesota Timberwolves last season during their run to the playoffs.

After waiving Taurean Prince, the Timberwolves re-signed the former Jazz guard to a two-year, fully guaranteed $9 million deal.

Rudy Gay Moved And Waived

It was an eventful summer for Rudy Gay who was traded by the Jazz to the Atlanta Hawks in the John Collins deal, then re-routed to the Oklahoma City Thunder before being waived on July 19.

Gay could be a popular name later in the season for a team looking to add veteran depth via free agency, but he struggled to find a role with the Jazz.

Jared Butler Joins Wizards

Less than a year after the Jazz waived him, Jared Butler has signed with a third team in his young NBA career.

After spending last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Butler signed a two-way deal with the Washington Wizards this summer.

Derrick Favors To China?

Derrick Favors may be looking to extend his basketball career in China.

Derrick Favors is in talks with Chinese team Shanghai, I am told — Emiliano Carchia (@Carchia) July 21, 2023

According to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando, the former Jazz favorite has had talks with Shanghai after failing to see the floor last season.

Raul Neto Goes To Turkey

After a better-than-expected NBA career, Raul Neto is heading to Turkey to play for Fenerbahce Beko.

The former Jazz second-round pick has eight years under his belt in the NBA, including four years in Utah, a year in Philly, two years in Washington, and one season in Cleveland.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops