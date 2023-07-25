Crews battle fire at Tooele industrial depot
Jul 25, 2023, 5:51 PM | Updated: 6:38 pm
(Courtesy: Michael Swenson)
TOOELE, Utah — Fire crews are at the scene of a fire that started at an industrial depot in Tooele.
A KSL TV photographer at the scene reported fire crews battling an industrial fire at the Peterson Industrial Depot on 545 N Lodestone Way.
Gathering details on a industrial fire in #Tooele at Peterson Industrial Depot pic.twitter.com/jKfMp6EW0S
— Derek Petersen (@Derek_Photog) July 25, 2023
This story will be updated with more information when provided.