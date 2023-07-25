UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Crews battle fire at Tooele industrial depot

Jul 25, 2023, 5:51 PM | Updated: 6:38 pm

The smoke from the fire. (Courtesy: Michael Swenson)...

The smoke from the fire. (Courtesy: Michael Swenson)

(Courtesy: Michael Swenson)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

TOOELE, Utah — Fire crews are at the scene of a fire that started at an industrial depot in Tooele.

A KSL TV photographer at the scene reported fire crews battling an industrial fire at the Peterson Industrial Depot on 545 N Lodestone Way.

This story will be updated with more information when provided.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The moment when 34-year-old Daniel Bodon allegedly shot a gun at a 18-year-old woman while driving ...

Shara Park and Michael Houck, KSL TV

UHP releases video of I-15 road rage shooting, gives tips how to stay safe

SALT LAKE CITY – New video shows the terrifying moment of a motorcycle driver shooting a woman in the face during an act of road rage. On June 5, the 18-year-old woman was driving a dark gray vehicle on Interstate 15 in Layton near the Layton Hills Mall. In witness dash camera video, the suspect […]

19 hours ago

988 Crisis hotline...

Shelby Lofton

Despite reports of unanswered calls, many Utahns get help through 988

Almost 9% of calls made to 988, the suicide and crisis lifeline in Utah, went unanswered according to data from April and May of this year.

19 hours ago

Handcuffs...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting teen in Vernal

A New Mexico man accused of kidnapping a teenage boy at a Uintah County hotel and sexually assaulting him is scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday.

19 hours ago

FILE (KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Driver led police on a multicounty pursuit from Sandy to Tremonton, UHP says

A driver led police on an hour-long chase that began in Sandy and ended in Tremonton on Tuesday afternoon.

19 hours ago

Salt Lake Comic Con co-founder Bryan Brandenburg speaks during the Salt Lake Comic Con kick off pre...

Michael Houck

FanX co-founder found guilty of emailing bomb threats

The co-founder of FanX was found guilty by a Hawaiian jury on multiple charges of sending bomb threats to multiple Utah locations.

19 hours ago

Bryan Kohberger hearing...

Lauren Mascarenhas and Cheri Mossburg, CNN

Kohberger hints at alibi at time of Idaho student killings

Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students last fall, was not at the location where the crimes took place, his defense attorneys suggested Tuesday, though they have yet to provide evidence or details about his whereabouts.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Crews battle fire at Tooele industrial depot