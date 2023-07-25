UTAH FIREWATCH
Johnny Juzang On Staying With Jazz, Improved Shooting

Jul 25, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz guard Johnny Juzang joined KSL Sports Unrivaled to discuss rejoining the team on a second two-way contract.

The guard re-signed with the Jazz after a strong summer league performance where he showed off his improved shooting stroke,

“I’ve been out here with my trainer Dash (Lovell) and we’ve been getting a lot of good work on the court,” Juzang said. “Repetition, repetition, repetition, that’s a big part of it.

Juzang’s improved shooting was a significant development during the summer league after knocking down just 23 percent of his three-point attempts with the Jazz last season.

The former UCLA guard connected on 52 percent of his nearly six attempts per game in Las Vegas and is hoping that consistency can translate next season with the Jazz.

“I need to keep showing that I’m reliable — that I am reliable and consistent,” Juzang added. “Let everyone see over time what I’m capable of and what I can contribute.”

Juzang Had Strong Summer League Showing For Jazz

After a slow start during the Salt Lake City Summer League, Juzang shined with the Jazz roster in Las Vegas.

Juzang averaged 17.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting an impressive 53 percent from the floor and 52 percent from three.

The guard attributed his performance to a better understanding of what to expect now entering his second season in the NBA.

“I didn’t know nothing last year in summer league,” Juzang joked. “I didn’t know what was going on, I didn’t have a clue.

No player in the Las Vegas Summer League hit more threes at a higher rate than Juzang as he prepares for his second NBA season.

“This year with a little more experience, [it was] just a lot easier to let it sink in,” Juzang told KSL Sports. “Knowing who you are and letting it show on the court.”

Juzang Prior To Joining Jazz

Before returning to college for his third season, Juzang was a projected first-round pick after leading the UCLA Bruins to the Final Four in 2021. But after a disappointing final season, the guard went undrafted in 2022 before signing his first two-way deal with the Jazz.

The wing was a top-50 prospect coming out of high school and originally committed to Kentucky before transferring to UCLA after his freshman season.

Two-way players earn half of the NBA’s rookie minimum contract and can split time between the team’s main roster and their G-League affiliate.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

