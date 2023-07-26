UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Former Stockton Police Chief accused of stealing over $200,000

Jul 25, 2023, 10:25 PM | Updated: 10:38 pm

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

STOCKTON, Utah — Stockton’s former Chief of Police is charged with stealing more than $200,000 during his time as the Chief.

Travis Romney resigned in October of 2022 to work as a detective for Grantsville Police Department where he’s now on leave.

In charging documents, Romney faces two theft counts, both second-degree felonies and one communications fraud case: also a second-degree felony. The charges stem from DUI enforcement payments between 2016 and 2022.

Tuesday the Attorney General’s office filed the charges saying Romney stole over $200,000 thousand from the city and state in fake DUI busts.

“The records were broken down by each DUI shift that Romney claimed through Highway Safety. The records show the date the shift was worked, hours worked, the amount Highway Safety paid for the shift, and other information about the DUI shift. Payroll records and checks paid to Romney show that from 2016-2022, he received $228,441.36 for DUI shift reimbursements. Highway Safety’s records show that for that same time period, Highway Safety reimbursed the Town of Stockton $109,797.21 for Romney’s DUI shifts.”

The documents also allege Romney altered his hourly rate while working those overtime shifts.

KSL legal analyst Greg Skordas said if Romney is convicted, the charges carry time behind bars and more.

“Unlike most people who are charged with a crime, if you’re a law enforcement officer and you’re charged with a crime, especially with a crime involving your position, you’re going to lose your career forever,” Skordas said.

Skordas doesn’t expect Romney to go to prison, but if found guilty, he said time in jail is probable.

He added Romney will also be ordered to pay restitution.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Domestic violence scene...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah domestic violence deaths spike in first half of 2023

New numbers show a serious and growing problem in Utah, after domestic violence deaths spiked during the first half of the year.

23 hours ago

The moment when 34-year-old Daniel Bodon allegedly shot a gun at a 18-year-old woman while driving ...

Shara Park and Michael Houck, KSL TV

UHP releases video of I-15 road rage shooting, gives tips how to stay safe

New video shows the terrifying moment of a motorcycle driver shooting a woman in the face during an act of road rage.

23 hours ago

Handcuffs...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting teen in Vernal

A New Mexico man accused of kidnapping a teenage boy at a Uintah County hotel and sexually assaulting him is scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday.

23 hours ago

FILE (KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Driver led police on a multicounty pursuit from Sandy to Tremonton, UHP says

A driver led police on an hour-long chase that began in Sandy and ended in Tremonton on Tuesday afternoon.

23 hours ago

Colorado businessman Timothy Shea stands outside Manhattan federal court after he was sentenced on ...

Associated Press

Colorado man gets over 5 years in prison for ‘We Build The Wall’ fundraiser fraud

A Colorado businessman convicted of fraudulently siphoning hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser that raised $25 million to build a wall along the U.S. southern border was sentenced Tuesday to five years and three months in prison.

23 hours ago

Salt Lake Comic Con co-founder Bryan Brandenburg speaks during the Salt Lake Comic Con kick off pre...

Michael Houck

FanX co-founder found guilty of emailing bomb threats

The co-founder of FanX was found guilty by a Hawaiian jury on multiple charges of sending bomb threats to multiple Utah locations.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Former Stockton Police Chief accused of stealing over $200,000