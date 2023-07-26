UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GET GEPHARDT

Sandy considers law to punish people who ignore ‘no soliciting’ signs

Jul 25, 2023, 10:15 PM | Updated: 10:31 pm

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SANDY, Utah —Door-to-door salespeople can be intrusive, pushy, and downright annoying. 

As a Get Gephardt Investigation found, ignoring no soliciting signs is not against the law in all Utah cities.

Sandy City is one place where there is absolutely nothing against the rules about a salesman seeing a sign from a homeowner declaring they don’t want to be bothered and just ignoring it. 

Tuesday evening, the Sandy City Council took up unwanted door-to-door sales in their city. In doing so, council member Zach Robinson referenced the Get Gephardt Investigation that aired earlier this year, which got the attention of the people he represents.“People actually did reach out to me,” he told the council chamber.

That report featured Sandy City homeowner Matt Luers who is ticked that salesmen frequently ignore the ‘no soliciting’ sign in his front yard. 

“It’s just really annoying to be bothered when you’re trying to rest at home, especially after a long day at work,” he said.Investigating, KSL-TV learned that Sandy City is a bit of an outlier in Utah. Unlike many cities, there is no code on its books that specifically forbids salespeople from walking right passed a ‘no soliciting’ sign and knocking on a door.

Robinson has proposed changing that.“If they don’t want people knocking on their door, I want to give them that authority to say so,” he said.

Tuesday the proposal was a first reading, meaning it was more of a formal conversation; No laws could be passed this night. But the idea seemed to have support, especially as other council members and the mayor complained about knocks on their own doors.“I have a no soliciting sign on my door and every salesperson ignores it,” council member Ryan Mecham said.
There were concerns expressed about a law going too far and perhaps impacting campaigning politicians, religious groups, or Girl Scouts selling cookies.

In the end, the council decided putting any law on Sandy’s books that could penalize people who ignore ‘no soliciting’ signs is worth discussing more.“I do think this will be a really good thing for our residents,” Robinson said.

As it is now, in Sandy City, and everywhere else, if you tell a salesman to leave and they refuse, they could be criminally charged with trespass. But by then, of course, the bell has already rung, and you have already been bothered.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Get Gephardt

Sneaky ways to save money. (KSLTV)...

Matt Gephardt

Gephardt Busts Inflation: Apps and extensions can help you be a savvy shopper

The latest check on inflation shows it's continuing to ease - slowly. Prices on our day-to-day expenses are still high.

6 days ago

A massive data breach that initially exposed the personal details of millions of people in Oregon a...

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

A massive, global cyberattack has reached Utah, so how can you protect your identity?

A massive data breach that initially exposed the personal details of millions of people in Oregon and Louisiana, has now reached Utah.

8 days ago

Rent prices are dropping nationwide but renters along the Wasatch Front face a different picture. (...

Matt Gephardt

Rent prices dropping nationwide but Wasatch Front renters face different picture

While rent has been slowly decreasing in Utah, compared to other parts of the country, it's still falling behind.

9 days ago

SUMMARY: Imagine this vacation nightmare: Rent a car. Return it. Four months later, receive a price...

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt: How to protect yourself from rental car damage you didn’t cause

Imagine this vacation nightmare: Rent a car. Return it. Four months later, receive a pricey repair bill for damage you swear you didn’t cause. When it happened to a Lehi man, he decided to Get Gephardt.

13 days ago

Some Amazon Prime Day deals will become more costly if not monitored....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Some Amazon Prime Day deals will become more costly if not monitored

The Amazon Prime deals have been fast and furious. Sure, people have been snatching up the usual robot vacuum and tablets, but they have also saved big on binge-watching.

14 days ago

Witnesses give testimony during a two-day nursing board evidentiary hearing for Shamis Tate....

Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair

Undercover video shows ‘in-your-face’ sales tactics, ‘rushed’ experience at True Health clinic

Dozens of patients of a shuttered neuropathy treatment clinic reached out to Matt Gephardt, saying they were provided treatment that didn’t work. KSL Investigators got an exclusive look at undercover video of the patient experience at True Health.

23 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Sandy considers law to punish people who ignore ‘no soliciting’ signs