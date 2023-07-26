UTAH FIREWATCH
Payson home catches fire after neighbor’s firework tips over

Jul 26, 2023, 6:19 AM | Updated: 6:23 am

(Payson Fire & Rescue)...

(Payson Fire & Rescue)

(Payson Fire & Rescue)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

PAYSON, Utah — One man has been displaced from his home after firefighters say a nearby firework tipped over, igniting some bushes and eventually the front of the house.

Fire Chief Scott Spencer with Payson Fire & Rescue said crews were sent to the home, located near 900 E. 300 North, around 11:18 p.m. Tuesday and found fire in the family room that spread to the attic.

Firefighters extinguished the flames in 20 minutes, but the home’s damages were estimated at over $100,000.

Spencer said neighbors were shooting off fireworks when one tipped over and shot toward the home. The firework hit some large evergreen shrubs in front of the home, igniting them. The wind then pushed the fire into the home’s front room.

(Payson Fire & Rescue) (Payson Fire & Rescue)

Spencer said the home’s occupant was woken up by neighbors pounding on the front door, and he was able to safely evacuate the home.

Firefighters reminded Utahns to have bricks or something heavy to place next to aerial fireworks to keep them stable. According to the Utah State Fire Marshal, it is now illegal to use fireworks until Dec. 31.

Spencer said the incident is under investigation and charges may be filed at a later time.

