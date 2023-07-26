UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Pedestrians scatter as fire causes New York construction crane’s arm to collapse and crash to street

Jul 26, 2023, 7:50 AM

Emergency responders are on the scene after a large construction crane caught fire in Manhattan on ...

Emergency responders are on the scene after a large construction crane caught fire in Manhattan on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in New York. The crane caught fire and its arm hit a building as it crashed to the street below. (WABC via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(WABC via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — A towering construction crane caught fire high above the west side of Manhattan on Wednesday morning, then lost its long arm, which smashed against a nearby building, dangled and then plummeted to the street as people ran for their lives on the sidewalk below.

Four people suffered minor injuries, but no one died, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

“As you can see from the debris on the street, this could have been much worse,” the Democrat said, noting that the street at that hour of the morning is often filled with pedestrians, cars and buses.

The fire atop the 54-story building was reported around 7:25 a.m. Photos and videos posted on social media showed flames bursting from the car of a crane hundreds of feet above 10th Avenue at 41st Street. The crane’s arm, which was carrying a 16-ton load, snapped off after the fire had been burning for a period of time.

The person operating the crane tried to put out the fire as it spread, but then had to flee to safety, according to Fire Department First Deputy Commissioner Joseph Pfeifer.

Firefighters stationed on a roof deck of another building used hoses to battle the blaze. Surrounding streets were closed to traffic.

The fire’s cause was being investigated.

The location is near the Port Authority Bus Terminal and an entrance to the Lincoln Tunnel, which carries auto traffic to and from New Jersey under the Hudson River.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in W...

Kate Brumback

Giuliani concedes he made public comments falsely claiming Georgia election workers committed fraud

Rudy Giuliani has conceded he made public comments falsely claiming two Georgia election workers committed ballot fraud during the 2020 presidential race.

11 hours ago

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, ...

Claudia Lauer, Randall Chase and Colleen Long

Hunter Biden plea deal on tax charges falls through after judge expresses concern about agreement

Hunter Biden's plea deal on two tax charges has fallen through at least temporarily after the federal judge hearing his case in Delaware expressed concern over a related agreement on a more serious gun possession charge.

11 hours ago

Actor Kevin Spacey walks outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Jur...

Brian Melley

London jury acquits Kevin Spacey of sexual assault charges on his birthday

A London jury has acquitted Kevin Spacey on sexual assault charges stemming from allegations by four men dating back 20 years.

11 hours ago

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with Tonga's Prime Minister Tonga's Prim...

Associated Press

Blinken visits tiny Tonga as US continues diplomatic push to counter China in the Pacific

Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the tiny kingdom of Tonga on Wednesday, as the United States continues to increase its diplomatic efforts in the Pacific while China's influence in the region grows.

1 day ago

In this image provide by NOAA, the sun shines on coral showing sign of bleaching at Cheeca Rocks of...

Associated Press

In hot water: Florida ocean hits hot tub level, may have set record as coral dies

The water temperature on the tip of Florida hit hot tub levels, exceeding 100 degrees (37.8 degrees Celsius) two days in a row. And meteorologists say that could potentially be the hottest seawater ever measured

1 day ago

Colorado businessman Timothy Shea stands outside Manhattan federal court after he was sentenced on ...

Associated Press

Colorado man gets over 5 years in prison for ‘We Build The Wall’ fundraiser fraud

A Colorado businessman convicted of fraudulently siphoning hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser that raised $25 million to build a wall along the U.S. southern border was sentenced Tuesday to five years and three months in prison.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Pedestrians scatter as fire causes New York construction crane’s arm to collapse and crash to street