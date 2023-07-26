Pedestrians scatter as fire causes New York construction crane’s arm to collapse and crash to street
Jul 26, 2023, 7:50 AM
(WABC via AP)
Rudy Giuliani has conceded he made public comments falsely claiming two Georgia election workers committed ballot fraud during the 2020 presidential race.
11 hours ago
Hunter Biden's plea deal on two tax charges has fallen through at least temporarily after the federal judge hearing his case in Delaware expressed concern over a related agreement on a more serious gun possession charge.
11 hours ago
A London jury has acquitted Kevin Spacey on sexual assault charges stemming from allegations by four men dating back 20 years.
11 hours ago
Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the tiny kingdom of Tonga on Wednesday, as the United States continues to increase its diplomatic efforts in the Pacific while China's influence in the region grows.
1 day ago
The water temperature on the tip of Florida hit hot tub levels, exceeding 100 degrees (37.8 degrees Celsius) two days in a row. And meteorologists say that could potentially be the hottest seawater ever measured
1 day ago
A Colorado businessman convicted of fraudulently siphoning hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser that raised $25 million to build a wall along the U.S. southern border was sentenced Tuesday to five years and three months in prison.
1 day ago
